Venus Williams Pressured To Debut Boyfriend & Win Australian Open After Serena Williams Revealed Baby Struggle

Venus Williams is facing a lot of pressure heading into this year’s Australian Open. Not only did she flunk out of Sydney International to Angelique Kerber in the Round of 16, but she is now slated to face Belinda Bencic, a rising star from Switzerland in the first round. On top of that, she has captured the attention from all her tennis fans with the fact that she may debut her boyfriend, Nicky Hammond this year, after bringing him to her sister Serena Williams’ wedding this past fall.

The 37-year-old tennis star is a favorite to win the tournament this year after losing to her sister in the final in 2017. That was Serena’s last win before she took time off for her pregnancy, giving birth to a beautiful baby daughter in September.

But it looks like it is not just Serena who is in love. Venus Williams was caught walking around New Orleans with her rumored boyfriend this fall, which made the fans wonder if he will still be around come 2018. It looks like Nicky and Venus made it through the holiday season and were even seen walking around Sydney together.

Money is definitely not the reason why Nicky, who is 12 years her junior, is dating one of the top tennis players in the world. According to New York Daily News, he is “a wealthy financier who goes between California and New York” and that “his family has a $20 million mansion” in both Palm Springs and the Hamptons.

“She’s head over heels for him,” a source said.

Right now, the American tennis player is getting ready to win the championship title at the Australian Open. Her first challenger, Belinda Bencic, is nothing to scoff at, but it looks like she is ready to take advantage of the fact that her sister is not back on the court yet.

“With new mum Serena absent this year and the women’s tournament wide open, Venus may be as good a chance as any of her rivals to win her first grand slam since Wimbledon in 2008,” reports Reuters. “But she will first need to get past the highly rated Bencic, who stormed into the top 10 as an 18-year-old before being sidelined for much of 2017 after wrist surgery.”

At 37, can @VenusESWilliams be the oldest person ever to win a Major?: https://t.co/dAMakZFDE4 pic.twitter.com/KZHeLMmNak — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 3, 2018

Serena Williams was expected to make a comeback at 2018 Australian Open, but she pulled out last minute after losing a match against Jelena Ostapenko in Abu Dhabi. Instead of joining her older sister on the circuit, she has been gracing the cover of Vogue with her baby daughter.

In this issue, the 36-year-old mother told the public that she had a brush with death that left her bedridden for six weeks.

.@serenawilliams and her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., star on the cover of our February issue! Read the full interview: https://t.co/M3yiDQje6I pic.twitter.com/XLwLOLSsWJ — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2018

The Australian Open is scheduled from January 10 to 28, 2018.