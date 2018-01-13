Adult film star Stormy Daniels denies that she had a sexual relationship with President Donald Trump, per a statement released on Friday by Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen. In the statement, Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, shared details about her business-only relationship with Trump and claims she never received what is being referred to as “hush money” before the 2016 presidential election.

According to CNN, Daniels, 38, who also goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, wrote the statement on July 10, two days before the Walls Street Journal‘s bombshell report was released.

The report claims that Daniels had an affair with Trump after a July, 2006, celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Daniels says the story is “absolutely false” and she only had contact with Trump in public, calling him a “complete gentleman.”

“My involvement with Donald Trump was limited to a few public appearances and nothing more,” Daniels wrote in the statement. “When I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional and a complete gentleman to me and EVERYONE in my presence.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

CNN did not speak directly with Stormy Daniels, but released additional details from the statement released by Attorney Michael Cohen, who worked for almost 10 years as one of Trump’s attorneys at the Trump Organization.

In addition to denying claims that she had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump, Daniels also claims that WSJ’s report that she was paid $130,000 in “hush money” shortly before the 2016 election is “completely false.”

The report states that Cohen arranged payment to Daniels in October, 2016, and her own personal attorney allegedly negotiated a nondisclosure agreement with Cohen.

Daniels, who, according to Adult DVD Talk, got her start in the porn industry at age 17, states that she never received hush money from Donald Trump and would have written a book if she had a relationship with him.

“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” Daniels said in the statement released by Michael Cohen. “If indeed I did have a relationship with Donald Trump, trust me, you wouldn’t be reading about in the news, you would be reading about it in my book… these stories are not true.”

CNN notes that their sources reveal that weeks before the 2016 election, Daniels was “in touch” with Good Morning America producers and was “prepared to discuss Trump” during the ABC morning news show. The interview never took place.

The White House has denied the allegations about Stormy Daniels’ relationship and alleged payoff, stating that the Wall Street Journal‘s story contains “old, recycled reports” that were denied prior to Trump winning the election.