Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Have Been Dating For Two Years, She Confirms – Why Are They Blocked On Instagram?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may be dating, but they aren’t friends on social media. In fact, they currently have one another blocked on Instagram.

While most would assume that blocking one another on Instagram is a sign of trouble, Lala Kent revealed during an appearance on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro that she and Randall Emmett have blocked one another in an effort to keep their romance protected.

“Instagram causes a lot of weird stuff and there’s no reason for me to see what he’s posting or what people are saying to him, and there’s no reason for him to see what people are saying to me,” Lala Kent explained to the radio show host.

According to a January 12 report by Perez Hilton, Lala Kent said that being Instagram friends would likely cause unnecessary drama between her and her boyfriend, and because of that, they’ve been blocked from one another’s accounts shortly after they began dating one another.

Lala Kent then admitted that it was Randall Emmett who first blocked her after someone reportedly made a comment about them being together. In turn, Kent blocked him from her account.

Lala Kent went on to reveal that she has been dating Randall Emmett for two years, which means their romance began long before the January 22, 2017, finalization of his divorce from Ambyr Childers. Although Kent maintained for the past couple of seasons of Vanderpump Rules that she was not dating a married man, she technically was. That said, Emmett is now a free man and able to legally date whomever he pleases.

Lala Kent’s movie producer boyfriend filed for separation from Ambyr Childers in April 2015 but requested his petition be thrown out one year later in May 2016. However, around the same time, he and Kent were rumored to be dating. Oddly, Emmett and Childers stayed married for some time, despite his relationship with Kent, before Childers filed for divorce in January of last year.

