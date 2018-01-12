Lala Kent Gives A Shoutout To The Man Who ‘Taught Me My Worth’

Lala Kent may have faced a ton of less-than-flattering rumors in recent years since joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules, but judging by the sound of a new post on Instagram, she doesn’t let mean comments from viewers get to her. Instead, she is constantly reminded of her worth by someone very close to her.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Lala Kent revealed that it is her dad who constantly reminds her of her worth in the midst of the drama of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

“Shout out to the man who taught me my worth and reminds me everyday,” Lala Kent wrote on Instagram on January 12, along with a photo of the word “Dad” written in a heart on her hand.

In addition to the ongoing drama of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent has also faced allegations of being a “home wrecker” due to her romance with Randall Emmett. As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Kent had been accused of dating a married man for over a year and ultimately confirmed her romance with Emmett on January 1, just days after his divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized.

On January 1, Lala Kent posted a photo of herself and Randall Emmett celebrating the new year with a kiss.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 12, 2018 at 8:48am PST

Lala Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during its fourth season as a hostess at SUR Restaurant. However, after being targeted with claims of dating a married man during Season 5, Kent left the show. Then, after deciding to join her co-stars to film the reunion special for Season 5 in February of last year, Kent chose to return in a full-time role for Season 6.

Although Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s relationship is now public, there doesn’t appear to be much of a chance that viewers will ever meet him on the show. After all, the movie producer certainly doesn’t need the extra cash.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Lias Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.