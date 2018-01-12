Watch Cavs vs. Pacers 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

On Friday night, basketball fans will watch Cavs vs. Pacers live streaming or televised coverage as Cleveland tries to overcome their struggles. The Cavaliers have now lost two-straight games and have won just twice over the past five games. Indiana is also looking to bounce back from their recent loss. Here’s a look at the matchup tonight with the odds to win, points total, trends, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Pacers live stream online feeds.

Tonight’s game will feature two teams hungry for wins after dropping their previous contests. For Cleveland, it’s been two-straight now, as the team followed up a loss at Minnesota with a loss at Toronto on Thursday night. In that game, LeBron James scored 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting, but it wasn’t enough to stop the rout. Toronto held their opponents to 38.2 percent shooting while hitting 50 percent of their shots.

For the Pacers, they fell to the Miami Heat 114-106 at home despite 26 points from Victor Oladipo. As of this report, Oladipo is fourth in voting for the NBA All-Star East in terms of guards, while “King” James is the top vote-getter for forwards and overall with 1,622,838. The Pacers have been one of the overachieving success stories this season as they have still looked decent in their first season without All-Star Paul George.

GAME DAY! #Pacers vs. Cavs tips off at 7p ET tonight at @TheFieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/XsGAfFaCs5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 12, 2018

For this matchup, Odds Shark has published a consensus point spread of just two points in favor of the visiting Cavaliers, most likely due to their recent struggles. Cleveland is also a -135 to -145 favorite at several sportsbooks, while Indiana is listed as +115 to +125 underdogs on the moneyline. The over/under points total is hovering at 221 on the consensus, as of this report.

In terms of trends, Cleveland is 7-3 straight up against the Pacers in their last 10 meetings, but just 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games this season. The Pacers have gone 2-7 ATS in their last nine games but hold a 6-3-1 ATS record against Cleveland. The “over” has also hit in five of the last seven games between these two squads.

Friday night’s Cavs vs. Pacers game gets started at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans in both teams’ viewing regions will have access to televised coverage through Fox Sports. In the Cleveland viewing regions, the game telecast is on Fox Sports Ohio (FSO), while Fox Sports Indiana (FSI) will have the game in the Indiana viewing regions. In other viewing regions, the NBA League Pass subscription service offers live game coverage on the appropriate channel.

In order to watch the Cavaliers vs. Pacers live streaming online, those viewers in the two Fox Sports regions can use the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps to see the game. Otherwise, fans will need to purchase the game itself, or a season subscription via the NBA League Pass website, with more details available at the official website.