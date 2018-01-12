‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Roseanne’s Job, New Struggles Revealed

The Roseanne revival is just a few months from premiering on ABC, and fans are very interested in what the new storylines of the show will be. While details about many of the characters have already been revealed, Roseanne Barr recently opened up about her character and even revealed what her latest struggles and job situation would be when viewers see her next.

According to the new edition of Entertainment Weekly Magazine, the Roseanne revival has been a very positive experience for the cast members who have reunited to reprise their roles. Roseanne Barr, who finally got her credit as the show’s creator, says that she doesn’t have anything to prove in her latest endeavor, stating that she doesn’t want to “fight” anymore following her latest social media controversy where she revealed she was a supporter of Donald Trump. However, it seems that Roseanne’s on-screen alter-ego, Roseanne Conner, doesn’t ever stop fighting.

In the Roseanne revival, Roseanne and Dan Conner will still be living in the same house in Lanford, Illinois, which much of the same scenery around them. However, they will now be in their mid-60s and facing a whole new set of problems. The fan-favorite TV couple will both still be working and struggling to figure out how to pay for things such as healthcare and their prescription medications.

The magazine’s cover story also goes into detail about Roseanne’s current job, revealing that the character will now be working as a driver. There is no word on whether Roseanne will be driving a bus, a delivery van, or even working for Uber. However, it seems that there could be some interesting scenes of her newest vocation in the revival.

As many fans of the original series know, Roseanne Conner has held down many jobs. When the series first began in the late 1980s, Roseanne worked at a plastics factory and hated every minute of it. She and her sister Jackie, as well as her friend and neighbor Crystal, all worked at a fictional factory named Wellman. The women were treated poorly, and one episode even centered on Roseanne sticking up for herself and her co-workers by walking out of the job in protest. Eventually, Roseanne held down other jobs such as working as a shampoo girl at a hair salon and as a waitress at a diner in the local mall. By the end of the series, Roseanne and Jackie had owned a loose meat restaurant. However, there has been nothing mentioned about the pair’s business venture together in the revival.

The Roseanne revival premieres on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.