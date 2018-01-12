‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kyler Pettis’ Final Scenes Teased, Why Is Theo Playing Chess With Stefan DiMera?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Kyler Pettis’ final scenes will air on January 17. Sal Stowers was devastated by her co-star’s exit. Photos tease Theo Carver’s goodbye, including one surprising shot. Why is Chad’s (Billy Flynn) newest adversary, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) playing chess with the shooting victim?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Theo is participating in a clinical trial. There is hope that it would help the young man regain the use of his legs. However, it means he has to travel to South Africa and he could be out of the country for a year, SoapCentral reported.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm Theo says goodbye to his loved ones on Wednesday. Sneak peek photos reveal the young man spends time with an unexpected character. Stefan DiMera is in Theo’s hospital room, according to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. The two are playing a game of chess. Why is Stefan there, especially considering that he is taking everything from Chad?

As fans know, Chad and Theo have a close bond. The young man is related to the DiMeras, even though Abe Carver (James Reynolds) doesn’t like it. He tries to prevent his son from spending time with the villainous family. So, it is interesting that the mayor is allowing someone like Stefan to be alone with Theo.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Theo Carver is interested in getting to know Stefan DiMera. He is another uncle that Theo wasn’t even aware he had until recently. Even though Stefan is trying to take over the DiMera mansion and business, he might also want to get to know his family. The same can be said for Theo. He is likely intrigued that his deceased mother, Lexi, had more surprise relatives.

As for playing chess, it is a game that Chad and Theo play together. Before Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo) vanished, he played chess with his children. This includes both Chad and Andre (Thaao Penghlis.) It is a DiMera trademark and just shows that Stefan is literally following in his father’s footsteps.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that the chess game between Stefan and Theo might not be a sign of acceptance. Chess requires deep thought, patience, and excellent strategy skills. It requires that one analyze their opponent, try to predict their future moves, and use both offense and defense moves to win.

The way a person plays can imitate how they handle life and perhaps, this is Theo’s way of getting into Stefan’s mind. Remember, Theo has an autism diagnosis. Those that spend a lot of time working with these individuals know they have a unique way of thinking. Sometimes, this includes recognizing hidden patterns, including how one’s mind works. They also use abstract or visual methods in order to figure things out and solve problems.

If Theo is aware of what Stefan is doing to Chad, he might try to help by using chess to silently analyze the Salem newcomer.

Regarding Kyler Pettis’ final day of filming, Sal Stowers confessed she was devastated and cried. The actress plays Lani Price, Theo’s half-sister. The two actors began working on Days Of Our Lives at around the same time. They became close and Stowers had a hard time dealing with her co-star leaving.

“I couldn’t even look at him without crying. It broke my heart; I didn’t want him to go. I wanted him still here, so it was hard for both Lani and myself to deal with that.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that since Kyler Pettis left five months ago, he is still in contact with soap opera family. As for Theo Carver’s final scenes, expect to see him saying goodbye to his loved ones. Not only are the characters and actors sad about the farewell, but so are fans.