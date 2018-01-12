MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Looking To Sign Yu Darvish Or Trade For Michael Fulmer

The New York Yankees already made splashes this offseason with several trades, and now more MLB rumors are swirling. The team landed Miami Marlins’ star Giancarlo Stanton in one huge deal and want to continue with the additions. While New York lost out on the MLB bidding battle over Japanese sensation Shohei Otani, they may add some more pitching help soon. Here are the latest rumblings on the potential Yankees’ trade and signing rumors involving the Texas Rangers’ Yu Darvish and Detroit Tigers’ Michael Fulmer.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram recently, there are currently five teams on Yu Darvish’s radar, including his current team, the Texas Rangers. However, the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, and New York Yankees are all on the list as well. Several of those squads were major forces in the MLB Playoffs, with Houston winning the World Series.

New York appears poised to be on the cusp of more success in the next postseason with the addition of Stanton, as well as the fact they kept their young core intact. That core is headed up by AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge who is joined by Greg Bird, and Didi Gregarious. Due to this and the Stanton move, they are easily considered a top contender for the next championship.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Odds Shark that the New York Yankees have moved into the top spot on the future odds to win the 2018 World Series. New York has +500 odds followed by the reigning champion Houston Astros. They’ve got +600 odds to repeat which has them tied with the runner-up team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs are listed at +1,200 odds to win it all, while Darvish’s current squad is a +7,500 longshot as of this report. That could certainly sway Darvish to join the Yankees soon. The fact his friend Masahiro Tanaka is on the Yankees’ roster could also help, although the Star-Telegram’s Jeff Wilson wasn’t sure it would be a “determining factor.”

You know Yu knows how to #CarryTheFreight pic.twitter.com/Km5lIWGJ8p — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 23, 2017

Still, with several top contenders in the “Darvish sweepstakes,” it could lead to the Yankees losing out to one of the other teams. Darvish may want to join the current champs to help them get back and win another title, or he could opt for a newer contender such as the Minnesota Twins. If the Yankees don’t get Darvish, there are also lingering trade rumors involving the team possibly reaching out to the Detroit Tigers to make a deal for Michael Fullmer.

That said, a report earlier this week from the Detroit News’ Kurt Mensching indicated that Fulmer is “not untouchable.” It’s mentioned that the Tigers want a valuable return in order to send Fulmer to a new team. In terms of the Yankees, it was said that the rumored deal would involve Clint Frazier, which wasn’t enough to get Detroit to budge. However, an offer that included Gleiber Torres could be a start, according to Kurt Mensching, although New York realizes the value of their young prospect and might not move him.

New York already ranked in the top five this past season in terms of pitching for ERA and strikeouts, trailing division rivals the Red Sox along with contenders such as Cleveland and the Dodgers. That said, adding either Yu Darvish via signing or Fulmer via a trade could improve their pitching even more as they prepare for their latest postseason run. It remains to be seen if the Yankees will be the top bidders in trying to land these particular players.