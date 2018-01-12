Teresa Giudice Said She Wanted To Make Out With Someone During The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Reunion

Teresa Giudice has been facing cheating allegations for the past several months and during the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 reunion special, the longtime reality star and mother of four will be seen proclaiming that she wants to make out with another man. Fortunately, she doesn’t seem to mean it in an offensive manner.

According to a new report, Teresa Giudice tells her friend and boss, Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen that she wants to make out with him as she and her co-stars rehash the drama of the eighth season of the show.

“I want to make out with you,” Teresa Giudice joked to Andy Cohen, according to a sneak peek at next week’s first half of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 reunion special shared by Radar Online on January 12.

“I’m a very good kisser,” Andy Cohen responded.

Although the preview clip included a playful moment between Teresa Giudice and Andy Cohen, things between Giudice and the other women weren’t all fun and games, especially after Kim DePaola made a guest appearance and reportedly took aim at Giudice’s marriage to husband Joe.

In another scene from the show, Teresa Giudice turns to Kim DePaola and tells her that if she is going to take aim at her marriage, she’ll be going after her.

Teresa Guidice has faced numerous rumors regarding her alleged affairs throughout her husband’s time behind bars but continues to deny the claims being made against her. She’s also denied that she and Joe Giudice are headed for divorce.

As fans may have seen, Teresa Giudice appeared on Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live where she was questioned about a recent Instagram post, in which she said she was getting advice from her divorce attorney friend. In turn, Giudice claimed she was simply helping out her friend and anyone who may need a good divorce attorney.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.