Mama June Weight Loss Pictures 2018: ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ Second Season Brings Even More Weight Loss

Mama June is showing off her new weight loss, with the premiere of the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot coming with new pictures of her continued weight loss and body transformation.

Once known for her large personality and even bigger frame, June Shannon has undergone a transformation that has seen her lose hundreds of pounds, and she showcased it all on her latest reality show. Premiering last season, the WEtv show generated quite a bit of publicity, and its drawn-out story of her weight loss surgery had people scrambling to find pictures of Mama June’s complete weight loss transformation.

By the end of the season, Mama June had dropped a reported 300 pounds, and there is even more weight loss going into the second season. As People magazine noted, June Shannon has continued to trim pounds while also undergoing some procedures to deal with the after-effects of her weight loss, like loose skin.

“It’s all about portion control for me,” Mama June said about her new approach to keeping the weight off. “It’s not easy to eat like you’re ‘supposed to’ and hit the gym all the time, but I’m just trying to maintain it the best I can.”

In the interview, Mama June also revealed that she had found the value of sleep. The reality television star said she doesn’t get up until 1 p.m. each day, skipping breakfast in favor of some snacking throughout the day.

There are already some pictures of Mama June’s weight loss circulating around, including her appearance on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

'New man, new life. Same Mama June.' @MamaJune_BooBoo opens up about her weight loss transformation and the new man in her life. Watch: https://t.co/BbqkgY0TnS pic.twitter.com/Gs2GeoXBZH — PeopleTV (@peopletv) January 3, 2018

There has also been plenty of attention on the actions that Mama June took — outside of gastric sleeve surgery — to drop the weight and keep it off. In an interview with Women’s Health, Mama June’s personal trainer, Kenya Crooks, described the total overhaul that the reality star made in her diet.

Exactly what Mama June ate to go from 460 pounds to a size 4: https://t.co/esasjIZhSf pic.twitter.com/nVT3YeKE8D — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) January 11, 2018

According to the report, Mama June went “cold turkey” on her Mountain Dew Code Red habit, opting for fruit-infused water in its place. She also gave up potato chips in favor of apple chips and grapes.

Those who want to see more of Mama June’s weight loss can check out the premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot on WEtv on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.