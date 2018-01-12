‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nadia Bjorlin Talks Lucas And Chloe, Character Vanishes Due To Maternity Leave

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe Lane will temporarily vanish in the near future. During an interview with Soap Opera Digest, actress Nadia Bjorlin discussed her maternity leave. She also talked about the storyline for the upcoming week, in which Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) asks Chloe out on a date.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lucas finally gets out of rehab. For the past several months, he has struggled with his alcohol addiction. He was sober for several years prior to his relapse. It happened after Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) impersonated Adrienne Kiriakis. As fans recall, the doppelganger broke his heart.

Days of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Chloe would return permanently to Salem. It was around the same time of Lucas’ relapse. By the way the two interacted, fans wondered if they would rekindle their romance. It seems that love is on Lucas’ mind. When he gets out of rehab, Lucas Horton will ask Chloe Lane out on a date.

“I remember being like, ‘That’s interesting. I didn’t think they would go there.'”

Nadia Bjorlin did not reveal if Chloe accepts. However, she did talk about being taken aback by the romantic request. The scene plays out just as the actress was getting ready to go on maternity leave.

“He was born September 1 and I went back to work September 25. It was a three-week turnaround… I had to give them a date [that she would give birth] back in July. It was an approximation but then Viggo was a bit late.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that even though Chloe disappears, it won’t be for long. In the past, Chloe has routinely gone in and out of Salem. Her mother, Nancy (Patrika Darbo), lives in New York. Bjorlin’s character has also spent time in Chicago, Vienna, and other locations. Her exit is only temporary and will be brief.

On social media and in soap opera forums, fans have been asking about Chloe. She hasn’t been seen much in Salem. However, viewers need to remember that DOOL films five to six months in advance. At the time, she was still pregnant.

“I think because I’ve been pregnant so long, they’re like, ‘What are we going to do with her?’ They’ve been giving me these friendships, and Chloe has been working on those friendships, as opposed to having a lot of emotional drama. So that’s kind of been a nice change.”

The timing of Lucas’ request seems to suggest that Chloe might say no. However, it is more likely that the timing isn’t right. She could want him to focus on his sobriety first. After he has successfully stayed away from alcohol for a while, Chloe might reconsider.

Head writer Ron Carlivati previously teased Lucas and Chloe’s future. Although not 100 percent confirmed, he hinted they might give love another chance. However, Lucas’ recovery has to come first.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from SheKnows Soaps state that Chloe Lane leaves Salem on January 19.