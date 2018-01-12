‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Gabe Brown Returns To Social Media — What Secrets Did He Share?

It’s rather hard to believe, but there are actually people out there that catfish others while pretending to be the stars of Alaskan Bush People.

That’s, at least, if you believe Rain Brown — Gabe’s sister and his Alaskan Bush People co-star — who took to social media back in November 2017 to warn people about the scams that people were running, especially while pretending to be her dearly beloved brother.

And according to The Hollywood Gossip, that’s precisely the reason why Gabe decided to come back to social media. After a long absence from Instagram — a self-imposed exile that began in August of 2017, to be precise — Gabe finally set up his own Instagram account again, and decided to start posting videos and pictures to prove that yes, it’s really him.

Gabe’s self-imposed exile was not without cause, however. The Alaskan Bush People star originally took to Instagram in a series of now-deleted videos to state that he was taking a break from social media because he had a broken heart.

“I want to quit social media altogether,” he said at the time. “The only friend I wanted to follow me in the first place, I guess, blocked me. But I appreciate all the friends I made trying to regain the best one that I lost.”

But it looks like the Alaskan Bush People star has found his way past a broken heart, because out of nowhere, he posted a blurry selfie photo with the caption, “I’m back [grinning emoji] moohaha.”

Rain, his sister, also confirmed that this was, indeed, Gabe’s social media account, and once that was confirmed, fans welcomed the troubled star with open eyes, with many of them commenting that they were happy to see him come back, while also wishing him well now that it’s been confirmed that Ami Brown is 100 percent cancer free and has stopped chemotherapy.

This can only mean one thing: Gabe Brown is definitely in a better place, emotionally, and ready to share all of the upcoming Alaskan Bush People secrets with the world at large. And while it remains to be seen if we’ll ever see the Brown family on our TV screens again, we’ll always have their social media to follow them on.