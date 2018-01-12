‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Relationship Status, Opens Up About Her Love Life

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her current relationship status, and what is going on in her love life. As many fans already know, Kail has been busy raising her three sons, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, and Lux Lowry. However, her dating life always seems to be in the headlines.

According to a Jan. 12 report by In Touch Weekly, the Teen Mom 2 star is revealing that she is single. Kailyn Lowry says that after a very dramatic and tough year in 2017, which she claims “broke” her, the MTV personality is ready to start a brand new chapter in her life. Last year, Kail had a ton of relationship drama with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, as well as conflict with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom she shares son Lincoln with. Now it seems she’s trying to move past it all.

Kailyn Lowry claims that she is content being single at the moment and that after the “mess” she’s created in her life around her and her children she is ready to spend all of her energy on her kids and her career. The Teen Mom 2 star says that she’s so busy taking care of herself so that she can successfully take care of her three boys, that she has no room to add a fourth person to the mix.

Lowry reveals that being single is “working” for her at the moment and that there is a definite plus side to not being in a relationship. Kailyn says that she is happy to have the whole bed to herself and that she has more time to focus on herself and her children instead of making sure her significant other is happy. Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 star has revealed a couple of her goals, and they are pretty big ones.

Kailyn Lowry revealed that in addition to being a good mom, which is always her first priority, she wants to make a million dollars before she turns 30-years-old. The Teen Mom also claims that she wants to write more books and produce a television show.

Kailyn Lowry fans can see more of her journey when a new season of Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV later this year.