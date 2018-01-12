‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Plots To Poison Ashley, Abbott Sis Shows Signs Of Nervous Breakdown

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 15 reveal that Graham (Max Shippee) may lash out at a member of the Abbott family to end this court battle for Dina. While the most obvious person for him to target is Dina (Marla Adams), Soap Opera Digest suggests Graham could have a deadly plot in mind for Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the Jabot break-in was all part of the plan. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham needed the right compounds so he could poison Ashley. One of the toxins that Graham stole was a compound that is very dangerous to handle, much less consume.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley believes that Graham will try to pull off a sneaky move. She fears that he may want to take their mother away. However, that doesn’t appear to be the plan. Graham wants to earn some of Ashley’s trust so that she will drop her guard around him.

The problem is Ashley and Graham don’t trust each other. Graham believes Ashley is using Dina for her own agenda. Ashley thinks that Graham sees her mother as a meal ticket. They try to have an honest chat when Graham offers Ashley a drink. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Ashley could consume a poisoned drink.

No one knows what Graham’s goal is with this poisoning nonsense. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham wants the Abbotts to believe that the stress of the Dina situation was too much for her and it caused another nervous breakdown. Many of the symptoms of poisoning match a nervous breakdown.

The toxin that he will use will essentially drive Ashley crazy. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley starts to lash out at others and acts completely out of character. Eventually, her family suspects she’s having another breakdown. If things get out of control, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) may have to put her in Fairview again.

Another option is Graham could convince Dina that she poisoned Ashley. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Dina believes everything Graham tells her. However, the Abbotts would never think that Dina would try to kill Ashley. They would assume that Graham put her up to it.

It sounds like an exciting week ahead on The Young and the Restless.