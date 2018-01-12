Kylie Jenner Reportedly Worried Travis Scott Is Cheating On Her

Kylie Jenner is reportedly set to welcome a baby girl sometime in 2018 with boyfriend, Travis Scott. The star and her famous family have yet to confirm or deny if she really is expecting, but many believe that this is Kardashian speak for yes, but she’s not ready to reveal it.

Over the past couple of months, Kylie has been the center of several rumors relating to her relationship with Travis Scott. Sources allegedly close to Kylie Jenner and Travis claim that the pair hasn’t been getting along very well and have been on the edge of a break-up for a while. Some reports even state that the pair called it quits over Christmas.

Now, sources say that Kylie Jenner is really worried that her man is cheating on her while he’s off on tour. She has been worried that women are throwing themselves at him while she’s sitting at home pregnant, and it has also been reported that she is wildly insecure about her new pregnant body.

Travis Scott is close friends with singer Cardi B and Offset, who were recently at the center of a cheating scandal. The fact that this happened to their close friends makes Kylie wonder if it could happen to her as well.

Kylie Jenner used to join Travis on the road, meeting him at various locations to spend time with him and see him perform. But as her pregnancy has progressed, she’s not been able to spend as much time traveling. It has also been reported that during her pregnancy, the star has become completely reclusive, not wanting the press to capture her after her pregnancy weight gain. This may have very well also put a strain on her relationship with Travis.

Travis was spotted a few weeks before Christmas at a strip club in Los Angeles while Kylie Jenner was presumably at home, which helped fuel cheating rumors and likely didn’t help put Kylie’s mind at ease.

Currently, the public does not know anything about Kylie Jenner’s due date, though some speculate that the reality star has already given birth to her baby.