Many fans have been waiting for the imminent release of The Winds of Winter for seven years already. Although George R.R. Martin has been very generous in giving some excerpts of the yet-to-be-launched sixth installment of the Song of Ice and Fire series, devoted supporters of the veteran author are demanding for him to launch the much-anticipated novel soon. Recent new rumors suggest that TWOW is now ready for release, but something is holding GRRM back.

In July 2017, George R.R. Martin shared through his LiveJournal blog that The Winds of Winter could hit the bookstores in late 2018 or early 2019. The brain behind the Game of Thrones series said that he is still completing the much-awaited novel. He also debunked the claims that he stopped working on the book due to his countless new projects and hectic schedule.

While some fans are still doubtful that George R.R. Martin could launch The Winds of Winter before the deadline, a few think that the novel is now ready for publication. As a matter of fact, a Reddit user stated that the Dying of the Light writer has already finished penning the sixth and seventh books of the Song of Ice and Fire series. The fan said that HBO is preventing GRRM from releasing the book, Express reported.

It was claimed George R.R. Martin agreed not to launch The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring novels until the network airs its plots and other significant contents.

“The amount of interest in the show will remain higher if the entire audience has no clue as to what will happen next,” the Reddit user claimed.

He added that this is HBO’s way to keep fans’ excitement so they would continue watching the series.

Winds of Winter: Is HBO STOPPING George RR Martin releasing the books earlier? https://t.co/jbQuGx6H32 — Todd Skoda (@SkodaTodd) January 10, 2018

“This mystery creates a higher buzz surrounding the show/books and provides free advertising. Holding off the book then allows the readers of the series to get a double fill of excitement by watching the show for initial surprises and then reading for the greater detail.”

Although these rumors could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither George R.R. Martin nor HBO has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid followers of the Song of Ice and Fire series should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!