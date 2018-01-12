The developers behind Cyberpunk 2077 revived the game on Twitter this past Wednesday. This is considered “one of the most anticipated games,” according to LegacyKillaHD’s YouTube channel. CD Projekt Red is known for the Witcher series. Since it’s been such a long time that any information has been revealed, it would be nice to catch up with this project.

For those who have already forgotten or just now discovering the Cyberpunk 2077 game, here’s what we know about the title thus far. Back in 2013, Polygon heard from developers regarding its format.

“Cyberpunk 2077 will be a ‘story-based RPG experience’ with single-player ‘playthroughs, but we’re going to add multiplayer features.”

LegacyKillaHD describes in the following video what has been said so far.

Warning: The embedded clip contains graphic images.

Cyberpunk 2077 was described as an “open-world, sandbox-style game set in a ‘corrupt and tech-advanced world'”, according to Polygon. With the trend of these kinds of games, such as Fallout 4, there is indeed a market for them. Throw in the cyberpunk genre and you are likely to have a desirable game for fans who are into this kind of experience.

If anyone remembers the RPG Shadowrun from back in the day, you get the idea. Netflix’s Bright also delved into a similar theme. There seems to be a similarity in format comparable to Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to the corresponding timelines. According to an article published by io9, the original Shadowrun took place in 2050 with its original source material. The current time line for the game is 2070.

The @CyberpunkGame Twitter just came to life for the first time in four years. https://t.co/8k6lPJZ3iL #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/dugAVwzT17 — PlayStation LifeStyle (@PSLifeStyle) January 10, 2018

CD Projekt Red prefers to keep to its pencil-and-paper roots in a similar fashion. Lead writer Sebastian Stepien spoke to Polygon back in 2013, and he mentioned that the game will span from the year 2020 to 2077 — over 50 years.

*beep* — Cyberpunk Game (@CyberpunkGame) January 10, 2018

The game will take place in Night City, and although it’s an advanced venue, it will still display a familiarity but “has expanded over that time.”

“In short you can say that the world of 2077 is a result of evolution of the original source material, which itself was a result of the same process from the real world.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s creators, just like a lot of story developers, seem to be following a trend of aiming at a nostalgic feeling that may appeal to those who have delved into the classic paper version.

Do you think Cyberpunk 2077 will open up a new era in open-world gaming within the cyberpunk universe?