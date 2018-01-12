WWE News: Former TNA Champion Wants To Enter ‘Royal Rumble,’ But No-One Has Called

Every year, WWE holds the Royal Rumble, which leads stars from the past to want to rejoin the company and make an appearance. As always, 2018 is no different. Past champions have been contacted by the company, and there are many wanting to throw their hat in the ring. This year, there is double the amount of superstars reaching out, and one former champion from TNA Impact Wrestling is hoping that someone will call.

For the first time, the Royal Rumble will feature two rumble matches with a 30-man bout, and one for 30 women, as well. This has led to a lot of rumors and speculation, but former WWE superstar Awesome Kong, aka Kharma, is putting it out there that she wants in the match.

Awesome Kong dominated the ring in TNA Impact Wrestling and then finally signed a deal with WWE at the end of 2010. She made her debut a few months later but had to take a leave of absence less than a month later when she revealed she was pregnant.

Less than a year later, Awesome Kong changed her in-ring name to Kharma. She became the third woman ever to enter the Royal Rumble as she was entrant number 22 in 2012. This was her one and only WWE match before being released in September, but she wants to close out her story.

Pro Wrestling Sheet recently interviewed Awesome Kong, real name Kia Stevens, and she revealed that she wants to come back. Stevens is hoping that she can be a part of the historic first-ever women’s Royal Rumble but has anyone from WWE contacted her yet?

“Not so far, no.”

That’s not to say that she won’t be contacted to return to WWE or even just appear in the women’s Royal Rumble as it is still two weeks away. Then again, WWE may already have their plans in place and all the names they need, but there is always a chance.

Stevens believes that the wrestling fans of the world deserve at least one more appearance by Kharma in WWE. She feels as if another appearance would allow her to have some closure on her time in the company but does WWE feel the same way? While some participants will be announced and made official before the Royal Rumble, there are always some surprises on the night of the pay-per-view.