Lisa Vanderpump Hopes Jax Taylor Will Honor His Late Father By Being The Man He Is ‘Capable’ Of Being

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out about Jax Taylor’s father’s death.

Weeks after the Vanderpump Rules star announced that he had tragically lost his dad after a long battle with cancer, Lisa Vanderpump is revealing that Taylor’s father, Ronald Cauchi, had a major influence on his life.

“I know his father was a huge influence on his life and I hope that he will go on and honor his father’s memory and be the man that he’s capable of being,” Lisa Vanderpump said during an interview with The Daily Dish on January 11.

Jax Taylor spent the Christmas holiday in Kentucky with Brittany Cartwright and her family and days later, his father’s shocking death was confirmed. Since then, Taylor has been spending time with his own family in Michigan and recently welcomed his Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Rachael O’Brien, to his hometown for a celebration of Cauchi’s life.

Months prior to Ronald Cauchi’s death, the reality star confirmed he had been diagnosed with stage IV cancer and said that the disease had spread to his throat and his esophagus.

Days before Lisa Vanderpump shared her thoughts on Jax Taylor’s loss, Katie Maloney, the wife of Taylor’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, revealed how he was coping with his father’s death.

“Each day is its own. I think he’s just going from one day at a time,” Katie Maloney explained to Us Weekly magazine.

Katie Maloney revealed that while she has been unable to leave Los Angeles, Tom Schwartz traveled to Florida to attend Ronald Cauchi’s funeral last Saturday and said that Taylor was understandably doing a lot of hyperventilating and crying. That said, Maloney claimed Taylor was getting a little stronger each day and would ultimately be fine.

Katie Maloney went on to reveal that Jax Taylor’s dad was his hero and “one of his best friends.”

Throughout his loss, Jax Taylor’s girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, has remained at his side and continues to support him, despite his recent cheating and comments about never getting married.

