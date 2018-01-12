‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Poisons Dina With Stolen Jabot Chemicals

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) is the one who stole the chemicals and toxins from the Jabot lab, but the question remains: Why did he take them? More importantly, what does he plan to do with them? The latest Y&R spoilers and rumors tease that this ties back to Graham’s relationship with Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) and her eventual death. With Dina’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, at some point the struggle will end her life, but will someone take it before then?

Graham Took Toxins On Purpose

The latest Y&R spoilers from TV Overmind suggest that Graham might be the one to die, and that could be, but since he’s the one who has the toxic chemicals, it’s likely he’s plotting to harm someone. Soap Hub teases that Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) might be the one in danger, but it’s more likely that the Jabot lab was just a target of convenience. Since Graham had access to Dina’s security codes for Jabot, it would be easy for him to get in and out of the lab undetected, which he did.

Ashley told Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) that the chemicals stolen could be dangerous if combined and Graham was careful in what he chose. This wasn’t a thoughtless smash and grab. Graham moved from cabinet to cabinet carefully selecting what he took, so it’s obvious he had a plan when he came into the lab. If Graham stole toxic substances, he did it for a reason. He’s planning on doing something to someone, but who is his target?

Dina And Graham Have A Deal

Graham married Dina with an agenda, but it could be one she agreed to. Next week, Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that on Thursday, January 18, Dina comes clean to her family, but how much will she reveal? Spoilers had long hinted that Graham made a deal with Dina to help her end her life with dignity before her disease progressed too much. Given Dina’s successes in life, she would likely want to avoid the ravages of her illness if possible.

Graham promised Dina, as Y&R viewers saw, to be with her until the end and do things for her that her children can’t do. One thing Jack, Ashley, or Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) wouldn’t do for their mother is to assist her with suicide or take her life if she can’t do it for herself. But this is absolutely something that Graham would do. While some sites are spreading rumors that Graham would murder Ashley or Dina in cold blood, in fact, it seems this is part of the bargain he made with his wife.

Dina Mergeron is WHAT?! If you missed today’s #YR cliffhanger, we’ve got you covered: https://t.co/Gj3hcbIfMx pic.twitter.com/9zP5oeLZUr — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 10, 2018

Will Graham Succeed Or Die Trying?

One thing to consider is that given how volatile Dina has become is that there might be a complication in Graham’s plan. Although Young and the Restless spoilers say that Graham made a deal with Dina to help end her life with dignity, that doesn’t mean she’ll remember the plan. As Graham pointed out in court, Dina has been acting out. She stabbed Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) in the arm, stole a child, and burned down a bar. It’s possible she might harm Graham.

The latest promos for next week on Y&R show Graham in the GCAC suite he’s sharing with Dina, and he’s lining up the chemicals to look at them. It might be that Graham mixes up a lethal cocktail to dose Dina but then loses control of the situation and winds up being the one poisoned instead of Dina. After all, Mal Young said in a recent interview that he didn’t bring Marla Adams back to Y&R just to kill her off, so she’ll stick around for a while yet. The same can’t be said for Graham!

Watch YR next week to discover what Graham has planned for those dangerous chemicals. Catch up now onY&R scoop on who has hot bedroom action soon, Abby’s search for clues about Dina and Graham in Paris, and Christian’s paternity reveal. Watch CBS every day for the latest YR episodes, and come back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers.