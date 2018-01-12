Donald Trump May Not Be Invited To Meghan Markle’s Wedding, PM Theresa May Refuses To Discuss It

There is still no word on whether or not Donald Trump will be invited to the Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and today U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May further added to the confusion, The Express is reporting.

Ever since Meghan and Harry officially announced their engagement, there’s been one thing that’s been on the minds of both the British public and the American public: will Donald Trump be invited? In Britain, there is concern over what kind of message would be sent by inviting Trump, while in America there is concern over what kind of message would be sent by not inviting Trump.

Recent events, however, have raised the question of Trump’s invitation again. As reported by The Inquisitr, on Thursday Trump canceled an upcoming state visit to the U.K. Officially it was because he had concerns about the new U.S. Embassy in London, which he was scheduled to ceremonially open. However, it’s no secret that Trump is unpopular in the United Kingdom, and he was facing mass protests there.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, however, merely added to the confusion Thursday. In a statement from her office, May disavowed any responsibility for whether or not Trump will be invited.

“[It] would be a matter for the Royal Household.”

May finds herself in a difficult position with regard to the whole controversy. On the one hand, the U.S. and Great Britain have been allies politically, culturally, and militarily for generations – a fact not lost on May’s office.

“The US and UK are natural, resilient, strong partners and allies. That remains. We do more together than any two countries in the world.”

Excluding Trump could be seen as a blow to that relationship, something her office appears to understand.

“Of course the President will be welcome.”

However, officially the Prime Minister’s Office has no more control over what happens in the Royal Family than the monarchy has over the U.K. government (in a word: none).

The Royal Family, on the other hand is in an equally difficult position. Not inviting Trump would be a major breach of protocol considering the two countries’ relationship – especially considering that other Heads of State will most certainly be invited. But Trump has no fans in Meghan Markle, who has previously called the president “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

Prince Harry, for his part, is a big fan of former president Barack Obama. The two have collaborated on various projects, and royal-watchers say that Harry wants to invite him.

So here is the position all of the parties involved are in: Trump has indicated that he doesn’t want to go to the U.K.; May wants him there even though she knows he he doesn’t want to be there; and the Royal Family appears to not want him there. Nevertheless, not inviting him could create an international embarrassment.