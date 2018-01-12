Meghan Markle Wearing A Tiara As Homecoming Queen Image Surfaces, Foreshadows Future Royal Status

A picture of Meghan Markle attending her high school prom recently surfaced, proving that the former Suits star was born to be a princess! As Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan may soon be seen wearing some of the gorgeous tiaras in the royal family’s lavish jewelry collection, but it was actually in high school that she had her first taste of wearing a crown.

According to Elle UK, Meghan Markle has always been a “royal-in-the-making.” Back in her high school days, the 36-year-old actress was hailed as her prom’s homecoming queen. A photo of her crowning moment was recently posted on Twitter by an account named “Meghan’s Mirror,” showing a teenage Meghan posing next to her prom date.

In the photo, Meghan looked every inch a real princess wearing a strapless lilac gown with a bouquet of flowers in one hand. But what caught everyone’s attention is the tiara beautifully sitting on her head. Many royal fans commented on the post, saying how Meghan, even as a teenager, looks like a “perfect queen.”

“Now we get to see how stunning she’s gonna look [on her wedding day],” one fan commented.

Of course, Meghan’s high school headpiece was probably an inexpensive piece of costume jewelry. But on her wedding day, she could be presented the Queen’s royal jewels to choose from. While it is unclear whether the American actress will opt to wear a tiara when she weds Prince Harry, excited fans are hoping to see her do so.

According to Today, it has been a tradition for brides marrying into the royal family wear a tiara on their wedding day. Princess Diana famously chose to wear her family’s heirloom piece, the Spencer Family Tiara, and Kate Middleton wore the stunning Cartier Halo tiara when she married Prince William in 2011. Although the Duchess of Cambridge was technically a commoner then, Queen Elizabeth graciously lent her the precious accessory to honor the tradition.

Ingrid Seward, royal expert and author of Will & Harry, believes that Meghan Markle will be given the same privilege. Seward told Us Weekly that aside from the Queen’s jewels, Meghan could also decide to wear Princess Diana’s favorite family heirloom.

Kate Middleton wore the Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day in 2011. Paul Hackett - WPA Pool / Getty Images

“She will have access to jewels from the royal collection made available to her by the Queen. She can choose something suitable, but she might also have the Spencer tiara, which is also Harry’s heritage and is the one Diana wore on her wedding day,” the royal expert explained.

“Diana was very proud of her Spencer heritage and I think Harry will like his future bride to carry this tradition on. She will not own the tiara but will have the choice to wear it if she wants to. If not, she will certainly be loaned a tiara on her wedding day.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.