NCIS Season 15 has been hounded by cancelation rumors since reports about the possible exit of Mark Harmon from the show spread like wildfire. Speculation has it that the 66-year-old actor might leave the popular American police procedural television series due to his allegedly fragile health and advanced age. Now, new rumors suggest that another character could replace special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs as the NCIS team leader.

Closer Weekly previously shared that Mark Harmon is not leaving the show anytime soon. However, the news outlet suggested that his character could get a new role in NCIS Season 15. The publication reported that Leroy Jethro Gibbs would change a lot in the upcoming new episodes after his traumatic experience in the Paraguayan jungle.

Rumors suggest that fans might see less of Mark Harmon doing fieldwork due to the changes to his character. There were even reports claiming that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs could get another position that would not require him to leave the office. Amid the speculation, TV Line hinted that Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) could become more visible in NCIS Season 15.

During an interview, the 32-year-old American actor explained why his character had been “low-key” in the previous installments. Despite the notion that he only plays a minor role, Duane Henry claimed that Clayton Reeves is the “secret weapon” of the NCIS team.

“Pull me out when need be, because you don’t want to overwhelm people with my presence,” the NCIS Season 15 actor told the publication.

Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that Clayton Reeves could act as the new team leader and replace Mark Harmon’s character, who is rumored to be experiencing psychological problems. Though these theories could be true, it is important to note that these claims remain unverified. Hence, devoted followers of the NCIS Season 15 should take the speculation lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, CarterMatt shares that the popular CBS series is currently on a hiatus, but it will surely make a return for the “Family Ties” episode. The upcoming thirteenth episode would feature Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Tim McGee (Sean Murray) visiting a youngster who witnessed a hit-and-run. However, spoilers suggest that the pair will have a hard time getting information about the accident after the student fled with her parents.

Catch the series’ Episode 13 on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for more news and updates about NCIS Season 15!