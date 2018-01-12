‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Tells All About Javi Marroquin Romance, Reveals If She’s Pregnant

Teen Mom 2 cast members Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin are months into their romance and doing “really well.”

Throughout the past several weeks, rumors have been swirling in regards to a possible split and family tensions, but during a new interview, DeJesus has confirmed that she and Marroquin aren’t splitting up, nor are they starting a family, as has also been rumored.

“My relationship with Javi is going really well,” Briana DeJesus explained to Blasting News on January 11.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus began dating one another in early fall of last year after spending several weeks flirting with one another on social media. Then, as things between them began to heat up, the couple began traveling to see one another in their hometowns. DeJesus even helped throw Marroquin’s son, Lincoln, a fourth birthday celebration in November.

As fans well know, Marroquin currently resides in Delaware and DeJesus is living in Florida. However, if their romance continues to get more and more serious, there could be a move in their future. That said, DeJesus told Blasting News that her relationship with Marroquin is still developing and that they are currently quite happy with one another.

Briana DeJesus also denied that tensions were high between Javi Marroquin and her family, explaining that the love between them is evident in recent Instagram live videos. She also confirmed that despite recent rumors, she and Marroquin are not secretly married.

“I’m not pregnant with his baby,” Briana DeJesus continued. “As I stated, things between us are going great, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

While Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin seem to be quite happy with one another, Marroquin’s former wife, Kailyn Lowry, hasn’t been too excited about the romance and in the past, she’s taken aim at her Teen Mom 2 co-stars on Twitter.

As for her own love life, Kailyn Lowry is rumored to be newly single after splitting from her alleged girlfriend Dominique Potter. Lowry confirmed she was dating a woman at the end of last year but never confirmed who that woman was.

Briana DeJesus, Javi Marroquin, their families, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, are currently in the midst of production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. No word yet on when the new installment will air.