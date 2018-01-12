Jana Duggar Slaves Away On Birthday As Family Travels To Australia, Boyfriend Rumors Die Down

Jana Duggar and her twin, John David, are celebrating their 28th birthday today. What’s more is that they are marking this big day in Australia, where the Duggar family has traveled to talk at an event at a Baptist church near Melbourne. Despite the fact that she has turned a year older, it looks like she is still working hard for her parents as the rest of her siblings get married and start their own families.

This is the first time that Jana and John David are celebrating their shared birthday abroad. Their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, made a post to show their appreciation.

“On this day 28 years ago we received a double blessing and these two have double the joy, the love, and happiness every day since,” the Duggar family wrote on Facebook. “We are so very thankful for the amazing adults you two have become. A bright faith in Christ shines through each of you every day and blessing everyone around you. We are wishing you both a happy, happy Down Under birthday!. We love you, Jana and John David.”

Leading up to her birthday, Jana was seen “slaving” away for her family in preparation for their long journey to Australia. Counting On fans spotted the eldest, unmarried Duggar trying to handle all the bags of her 15 family members alone.

“Look who is left alone to handle all that luggage,” a fan observed.

“Oh look Cinderjana doing her job, counting luggage,” another wrote. “I’m sure she had to pack on her own.”

“With all that money you think you would hire assistance instead of slaving your 30-year-old daughter,” another remarked.

Jana is often likened to Cinderella, a fairytale character who was always subjugated by her family as a maid. The fact that all her younger sisters over the age of 18, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar, have dated, married and have gotten pregnant, and that has made the fans of Counting On think that Jana may be receiving unfair treatment.

“The fact that she can’t move out on her own unless married, she can’t drive alone, she’s not free to date or have a social media, she can’t work and she rarely has time with no kids,” a fan commented. “That is what makes her a hostage.”

Toward the end of 2017, Jana was rumored to finally have a boyfriend of her own. When Caleb Williams started appearing with the Duggars often, Counting On fans held their breath to find out whether he will finally take her out of her childhood home.

However, he clarified on his Facebook page that he is not dating the eldest Duggar.

“Now to clear the fog and avoid any confusion: Read my lips… I am not dating Jana Duggar,” he wrote according to In Touch Weekly. “Over the past several months since an extremely unflattering image was posted by my friends and spread across the world faster than a viral cat video, there has been speculation regarding a relationship between myself and Jana. The extent of our relationship is purely friends and nothing more.”

Jana Duggar is currently in Australia for a Duggar family engagement.