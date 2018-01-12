Is Donald And Melania Trump’s Age Gap To Blame For Their Alleged Marriage Troubles?

Melania Trump will turn 48-years-old in April, though you wouldn’t know it by looking at her. The former Slovenian-born model still has her good looks and youthful appearance, which she says is due to a diet of fruit and nutritious smoothies. And while Melania inches near 50, her husband, Donald Trump, is 71-years-old. Is their drastic age gap to blame for their marital woes?

Inside Trump and Melania’s Age Gap

According to Express, Melania and Trump are 24 years apart in age. The two were introduced during a party in New York way back in 1998. At the time, Melania was 28-years-old and Trump was over 50. After a few years of dating, the couple tied the knot and currently share one child together, 11-year-old Barron Trump.

Although the Trump age gap is considerable, they aren’t the only world leaders with a difference in age. France’s president-elect, Emmanuel Macron, is 24 years younger than his wife, Brigitte Macron. Emmanuel is 40, while Brigitte is 64.

Trump and Melania’s Marriage Woes

The difference in age between Melania and Trump wouldn’t be an issue if not for some troubling rumors. According to Newsweek, Michael Wolff’s latest book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, paints a pretty bad picture of Trump’s marriage.

For starters, Wolff claims that Melania and Trump sleep in different bedrooms inside the White House. This is the first time a president and first lady have lived in separate rooms since President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the 1960s.

“Trump, in fact, found the White House to be vexing and even a little scary. He retreated to his own bedroom—the first time since the Kennedy White House that a presidential couple had maintained separate rooms.”

Melania Refuses To Sleep With Trump

This isn’t the first time Trump’s marriage has come under fire. A few months ago, reports surfaced that Melania refused to sleep with her husband, even during special anniversaries.

A source claimed that the couple had separate bedrooms in Trump Tower and never shared a night together. It sounds like they continued this practice in the White House, though it has fueled even more rumors that their marriage is on the rocks.

Did Melania Expect Trump To Lose?

In perhaps his most damning claim, Wolff says that Melania never expected Trump to win the presidential election. The author revealed that Melania cried when the election results came in and worried about the coming changes now that her husband was running the country. Wolff claims that even Trump didn’t expect to win and was only using the election to promote his name and business ventures.

Trump Fires Back

Trump has responded to Wolff’s book. The 45th president of the United States slammed Wolff for fabricating stories in the book and says that it is nothing but a bunch of lies. Trump also blasted former advisor Steve Bannon for contributing to Wolff’s research, calling him “sloppy Steve” on Twitter.

Wolff’s book was released late last week.

Melania Trump also called the book a “work of fiction” through her spokesperson.