Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford Feud Rumors Soar As Kathie Leaves ‘Today:’ Is Their Wine-Sipping Hour Over?

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford are famous for their Today hour, devoted to sipping wine, interviewing guests, and chatting casually about their lives. But after allegations of sexual misconduct resulted in Matt Lauer’s rapid exit from Today, Hoda was promoted as his replacement. Kotb’s promotion has resulted in questions about her slot with Gifford, and the shade that Hoda threw at Kathie Lee caused rumors of a feud to soar.

The shady shocker came during Kotb’s on-air excitement over the promotion. She turned to her new co-host, Savannah Guthrie, and announced that there was “no one” she would “rather be sitting next to in 2018.” Interpreted by some as a slam at Gifford, that broadcast statement was quickly followed by allegations that Hoda now views her time slot with Kathie Lee as “beneath her” and wants to quit that gig, as the Inquisitr reported.

Although Kotb reportedly plans to give her hour with Gifford six months before exiting, some fans are worried that Kathie Lee will quit too. The rumors of a feud between Hoda and Gifford soared when Kathie Lee appeared to have left their hour. Will their wine-sipping time slot vanish faster than Matt Lauer’s name plate on his Today show office?

Kathie Lee Gifford Exits Today, Causing Fan Frenzy

Closer Weekly reported that fans were worried after Gifford seemed to have vanished from Today. Some wondered if she would return.

Even as news that Matt Lauer had been fired stunned the Today show staffers, speculation about who would replace him soon replaced the buzz about his alleged sex scandal. After Hoda was named the new Today co-anchor, officially replacing Matt, the speculation turned to questions about what would happen to the show’s fourth hour, which she has shared with Kathie Lee.

Kotb initially reassured fans who were concerned that she would not have time for her famous wine-sipping gig with Gifford. But something seemed to have gone wrong, or so it appeared to fans. Hoda appeared with a flock of guest hosts during that fourth hour, raising questions among viewers about what might have happened and where Gifford had gone.

“[Hoda Kotb] confirmed to worried fans that she’ll still appear alongside Kathie Lee Gifford on the show’s fourth hour. But, just one day later, Kathie Lee, 64, seemed to slip away from Today. What happened? And where did KLG go?!”

Prior to Kotb’s promotion, Kathie Lee planned a trip to Israel. The plans supposedly were made and the visit established. That left Hoda sailing solo during the fourth hour during an already stressful transition period, however.

Hoda Kotb Stuck Hosting Extra Gig She Doesn’t Want?

Gifford turned to Twitter to share her excitement about her “incredible” experience in Israel. She revealed that she has been filming videos to “support” a new book set to roll out on March 6.

But when a fan questioned Gifford about whether and when she would return to the hour that she has been sharing with Hoda Kotb, Gifford didn’t make a time commitment. The fan asked when she would co-host again with Kotb and received only a vague response of “soon.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Hoda reportedly wants to quit her wine-sipping hour with Kathie Lee, sparking a search for a replacement. But Kotb may not be the only one who is leaving, raising speculation about what will happen to their time slot.

Even before Gifford slipped away from her gig with Hoda, she offered a clue to Kotb when they were filming.

“Before she left Today earlier in January, Kathie Lee hinted at her departure while on-air with Hoda. ‘I’m not going to be with you much this month,’ she told [Hoda Kotb].”

An insider told the publication that Gifford plans to spend much of 2018 working on projects that are not linked to Kotb. Those projects “revolve around her Christian faith and her specific story,” added the insider. Kathie Lee reportedly devoted her holidays to penning a film in Florida, steering clear of Hoda’s promotion celebrations.

Kathie Lee Gifford Calls Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie ‘Best Team’ — Is That A Clue?

Gifford reportedly had planned to quit Today in 2018. According to the insider, Kathie Lee wanted to work on movies rather than stay with Hoda. However, she allegedly arranged with NBC to do her projects as well as stay on with Kotb. But Hoda’s promotion potentially could change everything.

We’re baaack! Congratulations to my friend @HodaKotb on the announcement of her taking over that prime seat next to @SavannahGuthrie in the mornings! The best team!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kfWXbBNjwz — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) January 2, 2018

After reflecting on her age by saying that people “get to a point in life where you run out of time to do what you want,” Gifford has sought to put a positive public spin on Hoda’s promotion.

“[Hoda Kotb] is having the greatest year of her life. If she’s happy, I’m happy for her!”

Kathie Lee also responded on Twitter to Savannah Guthrie’s announcement that Hoda had been chosen as Matt Lauer’s replacement. She described herself as “so happy for my dear friend Hoda Kotb,” congratulating her.

When Hoda Kotb replaced Matt Lauer to co-host with Savannah Guthrie, Kathie Lee Gifford reportedly was furious. Dennis Van Tine / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Kotb and Gifford have been a famous team. But when Kathie Lee congratulated Hoda, she described Kotb and Savannah Guthrie as the “best team.” That comment sparked questions about whether Gifford now feels stuck in the shadows of the spotlight shining on Hoda after her promotion.

Kathie Lee Gifford Shocked, Angered By Hoda Kotb’s Promotion

Radar Online reported that Kathie Lee was shocked and furious when she learned that her co-host was replacing Matt Lauer.

“[Kathie Lee] was blindsided when her sidekick Hoda Kotb was promoted to take over for Matt Lauer after he was canned for multiple allegations of sexual impropriety. Gifford is livid about Kotb moving on — and up.”

The media outlet’s sources linked Gifford’s visit to Israel with her shock over Hoda’s promotion. Kotb reportedly feels that she is “too big” to continue in that fourth hour. With Hoda allegedly planning to focus her attention on the time slot previously filled by Matt Lauer, NBC is left scrambling to find someone to replace Kotb. However, if Gifford quits as well, the dust left by both Hoda and Kathie Lee departing may take months rather than weeks to settle.