‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Wants An Annulment, Accuses Steffy Of Fraud

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest reveal that it’s officially the end of “Steam.” When Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) goes to see Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on Friday, January 12, she’s hopeful that he’s ready to forgive her for sleeping with his father. But Liam can’t stand the sight of Steffy knowing that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) had his hands on his wife. Next week, Liam takes a shocking step that lets Steffy know that all hope is lost.

Liam Demands An Annulment, Not Divorce

According to B&B spoilers from Soap Digest, Liam stuns Steffy when he makes their split official. It’s more than just Liam breaking up with her – it’s how he decides to call it quits that is most shocking. Liam pulls off his wedding ring and serves Steffy with annulment papers. That is drastically different than divorcing her because an annulment can only be granted under specific circumstances, and only one of those circumstances applies to Steffy and Liam’s marriage.

In the annulment papers, Liam accuses Steffy of fraud, according to Soap Opera Digest. Liam will say that Steffy tricked him into marrying him then cheated with his dad and that she never loved him. The fact that Liam demands an annulment is significant. It means that he wants to make their marriage disappear as if it never happened. This is very insulting to Steffy because it means Liam is trying to erase Steffy from his life. Of course, it’s really that he’s trying to erase the memory of her and Bill.

No Happy Ending For Steam

Fans of Steffy and Liam shouldn’t expect this to be a little speed bump in the road. In the same issue of SOD, Liam portrayer Scott Clifton said not to expect a happy ending this time around. He says Liam is admitting defeat by filing for an annulment. He can’t keep on with Steffy and these cycles of love, betrayal, and loss. Liam wants Steffy out of his life for good. The only reason Liam plans to interact with Steffy is to deal with their child.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam is committed to co-parenting to raise their child, but aside from that, he doesn’t want Steffy in his life. Next week, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) encourages Bill to consider whether there’s a future for him and Steffy. Right now, Steffy doesn’t want to see Bill or think about him. But after Liam slaps her with annulment papers, her attitude might change. The last time Steffy felt betrayed by Liam, she wound up in bed with Bill. Will it happen again?

Hope Wastes No Time

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) gets a warning from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that she’s got her eye on Liam. However, Liam and Hope have lots of history, and Hope isn’t going to let Sally keep her away from the guy she considers her true love. Hope might be Liam’s past, but she also wants to be his future. The latest spoilers promise that Hope tries to get info from Sally about Liam, but it fails.

Hope goes to Liam, knowing his life is in shambles and offers comfort. What’s important is that Liam takes her up on the offer and lets her give him a shoulder to cry on but could it turn into more? Hope tells Liam how much she’s changed while she’s been away. It sounds like Hope is trying to convince Liam (and maybe herself) that they could rekindle their romance once he recovers from his heartbreak. But there’s no way that Sally will sit back and let Hope win Liam without a fight.

Watch next week for the tragic ending to Liam and Steffy’s marriage. Catch up now on the latest Bold scoop for next week January 15-19, Sally’s compelling job offer to Liam, and Justin’s crafty plan to get Steffy with Bill. Watch CBS daytime every day for the latest B&B episodes and check back often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.