Siggy Flicker’s Husband Turned ‘RHONJ’ Cameras Away From Her 50th Birthday Before She Quit The Show

Siggy Flicker celebrated her 50th birthday in May of last year surrounded by her family, friends, and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars. However, despite the presence of nearly the entire cast of Season 8, Bravo TV cameras weren’t allowed inside.

According to a new report, Siggy Flicker’s husband, Michael Campanella, didn’t want the cameras around to film his wife’s celebration and turned the Real Housewives of New Jersey production crew away when they arrived at the party’s location.

On January 10, Radar Online shared a report in regard to Siggy Flicker’s birthday party, claiming Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania were in attendance at the reality star celebrated her milestone birthday May 20, 2017. The outlet also said that Margaret Josephs was not invited to the party due to her ongoing drama with Flicker.

Margaret Josephs was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the show’s eighth season last year. Meanwhile, Siggy Flicker has been starring on the show since Season 7.

Prior to her 50th birthday celebration, Siggy Flicker told her guests that she didn’t want any gifts. Instead, she encouraged partygoers to donate to a charity in honor of her cousin, Nicole Campanella O’Brien, who died from cancer one month before her party.

Last month, as Siggy Flicker confirmed she would not be participating in the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, an insider told Radar Online that Flicker’s exit came after a heated feud with Margaret Josephs. As the source explained, Flicker became fed up with the ongoing drama with her co-star and because she didn’t need her Bravo TV paycheck, she decided to walk away from the show.

According to Radar Online‘s second report, Siggy Flicker was locked into a three-year contract with the network but ultimately came to an agreement with Bravo TV that allowed her out of the contract early.

To see more of Siggy Flicker and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.