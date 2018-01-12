NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be On Trade Block, Celtics Or Warriors Are Likely Destinations

The NBA trade rumors are starting to pick up steam as the deadline approaches, with increasing chatter that Anthony Davis could be on his way to one of the league’s biggest contenders.

Davis has been a staple of NBA trade rumors for more than a year now, with reports that the star is headed out of New Orleans and on his way to an NBA title contender. With next month’s NBA trade deadline approaching quickly, the reports surrounding Davis are coming even faster, with the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors now the center of the discussion.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, there are a handful of teams with an “obsession” on landing Davis, with the Celtics being the most vigilant on the idea of trading for him. Wojnarowski added that Davis knows well that the Celtics covet him.

The Golden State Warriors have also been connected to Anthony Davis, Tim Kawakami of the Athletic reported. Kawakawi noted that Davis has been a long-term target of the Warriors, meaning a trade could come down the line even if it doesn’t happen this year. There is already a good track record there — the Warriors reportedly had a long-term strategy for landing Kevin Durant as well and ended up landing the NBA All-Star.

There have been reports pushing back on the Anthony Davis trade rumors for months as well. Back in August, when Davis addressed the rumors and clarified that he is happy in New Orleans, SB Nation noted that the Pelicans are highly unlikely to trade their 24-year-old star anytime soon.

While the Pelicans have struggled to become a contender in the stacked Western Conference, Davis and the Pelicans could be on the upswing after the Warriors are forced to make some difficult financial decisions and players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry will be on the back side of their careers. The team is not likely to give up on the work to become a contender down the line for whatever gains they would get in trading Anthony Davis.

Report: Golden State Warriors Could Be Targeting Anthony Davis In The Near Futurehttps://t.co/D1J6Yo0S9K pic.twitter.com/JQZIwjcdkO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 10, 2018

For his part, Anthony Davis has not commented on the latest NBA trade rumors connecting him to the Celtics or Warriors, and the Pelicans have given no indication that they are entertaining trade offers.