Taylor Swift Drops Some Subtle References In ‘End Game’ Music Video

Taylor Swift released the video for her hit song “End Game” on January 11, 2018, and fans have been buzzing about the music video on social media, according to Billboard. The music video was first teased on Good Morning America before its release on January 11. The pop diva featured British singer Ed Sheeran and American rapper Future on the track which includes some elements of hip-hop and R&B. The song is from her sixth studio album, Reputation which was released November 2017 to critical acclaim. The video was directed by Joseph Kahn, Kahn is Korean American film and music video director who has worked with Eminem, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, and Mariah Carey.

The song is not a hip-hop track but it embraces that genre with some rapping by Swift and Sheeran. The song was first performed by Swift and Sheeran at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on December 2, 2017, which was her first performance in 10 months. The music video was shot in three different locations; Tokyo, London, and Miami.

The song was written by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Future and produced by Max Martin and Shellback. The song was first released in France on November 14, 2017, and later in the United States on December 3, 2017. “End Game” is the third single from her latest album; the first two singles are “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready for It,” while the fourth single is “New Year’s Day.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The music video has subtle references to some important people and things in her life like her favorite number, boyfriend, and cats. Swift’s favorite number 13 is inscribed on the license plate of the G5 vehicle and the necklace with the letter “J” she is wearing in the London scene probably stands for her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Also in the Tokyo scenes, Olivia and Meredith are depicted in Japanese characters; Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey are the names of Swift’s cats. Taylor Swift also uses the word reputation 13 times in the song; remember 13 is her favorite number. This could also be in reference to her sixth studio album Reputation, but mentioning it 13 times is no coincidence. The jacket bearing the number 58 in the Tokyo scene probably stands for the year Swift’s mother birth year according to People. The music video lasts for four minutes and 11 seconds on YouTube.