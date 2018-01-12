Donald Trump Wants Immigrants From Norway, But Norwegians Tell President There’s No Incentive To Go To America

President Donald Trump allegedly asked why the U.S. should accept immigrants from “s******e countries” and not from Norway. Now, many of the Scandinavians are asking Trump why they would want to go to his “s******e country”

The United States has not exactly been a hotbed for Norwegian immigration in about a hundred years. According to CNN, between 2007 and 2016, less than 1,000 Norwegians became naturalized American citizens.

Norwegians like Tuti took to Twitter that they wouldn’t leave their Norwegian universal healthcare and five weeks of vacation in Norway to move to a country where Donald Trump is president.

“I live in Norway and would never move to USA. We have health care, free higher education, 5 weeks vacation, 8 hours work a day. No thanks Trump.”

Veronica K.B. Olsen, a physicist who works at the prestigious CERN, took to Twitter to state that she would move to the United States for the job opportunities but doesn’t like the way the country is currently run.

“I’m also Norwegian, and I’ve spent a lot of time in the US. It has many job opportunities in my field, and I’ve been looking at a few. What’s holding me back is that I really don’t want to live in the US. I like (a lot of) the people, don’t like the way the country is run.”

What kinds of benefits are keeping Norwegians satisfied at home and not in New York City? According to the World Economic Forum website, which places the Scandinavian country with a population of just 5 million at the very top, Norwegians get quite a few benefits.

The GDP per capita in Norway is $89,471, compared to $57,467 in the United States. Although there is no minimum wage in Norway, 54 percent of all employees have jobs that are under collective bargaining agreements. Only 11 percent of these sorts of union jobs exist in the United States. They are closing the pay gap between men and women, the fourth best in the world.

Higher education is important, as Norway has 40 institutions of higher learning that are all tuition-free. In Norway, there is a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects.

Norwegians have “heavily subsidized” daycare, although the report states that there is still a shortage of daycare facilities.

What about parental leave? Norway boasts 49 weeks of 100 percent paid leave or 59 weeks of 80 percent of earnings. Both mother and father must each take 14 weeks off — together — after the baby is born.

And of course, Norway has universal health care, with an approximately $300 yearly deductible before everything is free.

An environmentally friendly country, the WEF reports that Norway uses 98 percent renewable energy sources, particularly hydropower.

Perhaps what Trump could consider the most enviable asset that Norway has is the oil-rich country has no debt whatsoever.

Ian Bremmer tweeted a possible solution to the Norway-loving president.

“Maybe send Trump to Norway?”

Bremmer tweeted that in Norway, everyone has access to everyone else’s tax returns. The country has allowed this since the early 19th century.

The Atlantic reported that 800,000 Norwegians settled in the United States between 1825 and 1925. Most moved to the Midwest like Minnesota, Iowa, and the Dakotas. Things were tough in Norway in those days, with famines and poverty and could have been considered a “s******e” by the president.