Rick Springfield Suicide Shocker! ‘Jessie’s Girl’ Singer Reveals He Almost Took His Life Last Year

In a shocking new interview, Rick Springfield confessed that he almost ended his own life in 2017. The “Jessie’s Girl” singer admitted that he has battled mental health issues his entire life and has attempted to commit suicide multiple times. And in 2017, his depression got so bad that Springfield almost ended it all.

Springfield Contemplates Suicide

According to Radar Online, Springfield told Lori Majewski from Sirius XM’s Feedback that he was very close to committing suicide last year. The 68-year-old singer confessed that he battled depression last year and is constantly thinking about ending his life. When Springfield learned about other celebrity suicides in recent years, including Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell, and Robin Williams, he said he knows what they were going through when they committed suicide.

Springfield explained how he understands why people want to commit suicide to end the pain. The singer believes that sometimes depression just becomes a part of people’s lives and is something they constantly have to battle.

Inside Springfield’s Battle With Depression

This isn’t the first time Springfield has talked about his bouts of depression. In his book, Late, Late at Night, Springfield talked about how tried to commit suicide when he was only 17 years old. The singer tried to hang himself but the rope ultimately broke. Springfield kept battling suicide thoughts until he had children.

When he became a father, NY Daily News reports that Springfield realized that he couldn’t commit suicide and leave his kids without a dad. But now that his children are all grown up and have lives of their own, Springfield confessed that he deals with suicide thoughts on a daily basis.

“When I had kids I said, ‘Okay that takes suicide off the table, that’s not an option anymore, I don’t care how bad I feel.’ But now my kids are grown. It’s really weird … it would devastate them,” he explained. “I don’t know how I could ever come to terms with that. But it rides on my shoulder every day.”

Springfield Takes The Stage

Suicide talk aside, North Jersey reports that Springfield is gearing up for a concert in Morristown this weekend. The iconic singer selected a group of tracks for the show that highlight parts of his life and art. In discussing the upcoming show, Springfield revealed that there will be points of heartache and pain but that he really enjoys performing when he can delve into his past.

Although some of the songs will be taken from his upcoming album, The Snake King, fans will be treated to some of his biggest hits, including “Speak to the Sky” and “Jessie’s Girl.”

Springfield rose to popularity with his band, Zoot, in Australia in the 1960s. After the band broke up in 1971, Springfield moved to the United States and launched a new career. Apart from music, Springfield has dabbled in acting and is best known for his part as Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital.

Rick Springfield’s latest album, The Snake King, is set to be released on January 26.