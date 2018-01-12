‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe Carver Considers Leaving Salem, Can Valerie Convince Him To Stay?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will consider making a big change. The mayor tells his girlfriend, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) that he wants to move away from Salem. Can the heart specialist convince him to stay in town?

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Abe will be going through a confusing time. He received a Christmas miracle when Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) woke up from his coma. Unfortunately, there were complications with his recovery.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Theo Carver will say goodbye to his loved ones on Wednesday, January 17. He’s going to South Africa to participate in a clinical trial that will help him use his legs again. Theo could be gone for up to one year. Considering that Abe just got his son back from death’s door, this is heartbreaking.

Thaao Penghlis, who plays Andre DiMera explained to CBS Soaps In Depth that Abe is characterized by his personal loss. Many Salemites have lost loved ones. However, Abe Carver is one of the people that always seems to be losing somebody in a traumatic way.

Abe’s brother, who was also named Theo, was killed by a corrupt cop. It is what led to Abe going into law enforcement. His wife, Lexi died from cancer. There were also other loved ones who were unfairly ripped from Abe’s life.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Theo leaving isn’t the only reason for Abe’s decision. He went into a rage after the police shooting. He blamed JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and wanted him punished, even if it meant bending the rules. He fired Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) for following procedure. He snapped at nearly everyone he came into contact with, SoapCentral reported.

After Theo woke up from his coma, Abe realized how harshly he treated everyone. He has tried to make amends and has been forgiven. However, Abe is known for having a level head during a crisis. For the entire time he has been on Days Of Our Lives, his moral compass has driven his decisions. The fact that he lost control is difficult for him.

There is also the possibility that he just wants a fresh start. Planting his feet somewhere new where there are no DiMeras and villains don’t come back from the dead. A town that will allow him to have a new beginning.

There is no word on James Reynolds leaving Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers suggest that someone might be able to get Abe Carver to reconsider. The one person he tends to listen to is Valerie Grant. Fans have to admit that she can be pretty darn convincing.