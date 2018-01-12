German Court Sentences Iraqi Refugee For Posing With Severed Heads Of Six Terrorists

A German court has sentenced a 24-year-old Iraqi refugee for posing for a photograph with decapitated heads of six Islamic State terrorists in Iraq.

The offender, who was living in Stuttgart city for the past two years, got a suspended sentence of 18 months for committing six war crimes.

According to the Sputnik News, the convict arrived in Germany in late 2015. Prior to that, he was serving the Iraqi army as a soldier.

The German Police received a complaint that this man threatened to kill an Afghan refugee living in the same asylum camp. When police searched the Iraqi man, they found a photograph on his mobile phone, showing him posing with six human heads put on the ground. The photo, captured in July 2015, showed the offender standing behind the severed heads of six terrorists. He was “broadly smiling” and showing a victory sign.

The Stuttgart Higher Regional Court found him guilty of denigrating dead bodies and demonstrating his superiority over those killed in a war. The judge said that the suspect mocked the dead and deprived them of their right to honor after the death.

However, the court found that the convict was not involved in the beheadings. It is yet unclear how those terrorists were killed and who kept their heads on display.

Considering the previous clean record of the defendant, the court gave him a rather lenient punishment.

This is not the first incident of an Iraqi refugee being sentenced by a German court. In May last year, a 32-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker was sentenced to 11 years in prison for raping two Chinese girls in Germany. These girls, aged 22 and 28, were studying in a German university.

The offender was identified as Ziyad K, who had arrived in Germany in January 2016. He was living with his wife and two children in a refugee camp near Ruhr University in Bochum.

According to RT, he attacked victims near the university campus. He choked one girl with a shoelace and hit hard on her head with a stick. The second victim was “brutally raped” by the man. While both girls survived, they had to deal with posttraumatic effects for a long time.