Matt Lauer Focused On ‘Reconnecting With His Family,’ While NBC News Is Investigated By Parent Company Comcast

Since his firing from Today, Matt Lauer has now been focused on “reconnecting” with his family, yet, NBC parent company Comcast is investigating NBC News, the producers and who knew what and when around the situation of Matt Lauer that led to his firing.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Willie Geist revealed that he, like many other former Lauer coworkers like Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, keeps in regular touch with the former Today anchor.

Geist, who was hosting the National Board of Review Awards, updated those inquiring minds that wanted to know what Lauer was doing since his shocking dismal from Today, amidst claims of alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault. Without going into too much detail, Geist reported that Lauer was “as good as he can be.”

“He’s sort of reconnecting with his family and figuring everything out.”

Much of the media focus has been on whether his wife Annette Roque would divorce him, and who would have custody of their three children, Jack, 16, Romy, 14 and youngest son Thijs, 11.

Yet, there has been very little predicted on whether Lauer, who reportedly received a salary of $25 million a year, could possibly deal with other legal and possible financial issues stemming from the alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault claims that led to his firing.

Currently, NBC parent company Comcast is investigating further into the environment of NBC News and the various claims of sexual harassment, that includes Lauer, as well as others.

Willie Geist Says Matt Lauer Is 'As Good As He Can Be' After Firing Over Misconduct Allegations https://t.co/EUi3vS2bv3 — People (@people) January 10, 2018

According to a Fox News source, parent company Comcast wants to get to the core of the allegations, and they want to know who knew what and when.

NBC News has had a slew of sexual harassment complaints and firings of late, from Morning Joe regular, Mark Halperin who was fired for sexual misconduct, to Chris Matthews who “admittedly” settled with a former producer who accused the MSNBC host of sexual harassment.

They also want to know the extent of the claims against former Today host Matt Lauer.

Based on the email that Andrew Lack had released just before Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie made the shocking announcement that Matt Lauer was fired from The Today Show, it appeared that they knew of more situations than the one that got Lauer fired.

In the email, Lack alleged that this was the “first” complaint against Lauer in the 20 years he had worked for NBC News, but they admitted this was not an “isolated incident.”

“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

Comcast’s team of lawyers and human resource experts intend on getting to the bottom of the situation. There could certainly be more fallout for those who still remain at NBC News. They want to know who those who knew and were complicit about the inappropriate behavior could be possibly subjected to disciplinary action or even job loss.

Meanwhile, Matt Lauer appears to be staying close to family. As the Inquisitr recently reported, he celebrated his 60th birthday in a low-key way, with his family.