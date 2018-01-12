Gal Gadot Named Huawei’s First Ever ‘CEO’

If Wonder Woman has her lasso of truth, Huawei has Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot is Huawei’s newest marketing weapon as the company continues their plight to enter the US market.

Huawei has always been bullish about predicting their entry in to the US market year on year. This year, they are starting on a particularly shaky front, yet again, as their supposed deal with US telecom provider AT&T breaks off, Tech Crunch reports. Since most smartphone flagships make their way in to the US market via carrier partnerships, this certainly poses a problem for Huawei in terms of marketing and product availability.

But they’re not losing hope just yet. The smartphone company announced during their panel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas that they’re partnering with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the company’s first CEO or Chief Experience Officer.

Richard Yu, chief executive officer (the real CEO) of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a press release that Gal Gadot will be having an active role in the promotion and marketing of Huawei’s newest flagship phone, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Huawei hopes that enlisting the help of Gal Gadot as its “CEO” can finally push their smartphone products in the US despite the reluctance of US carriers to offer the brand.

“Huawei is constantly pushing the boundaries and bringing cutting-edge technology to its customers, and I’m honored to join the company as it launches the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in the U.S. Partnering with an innovative brand like Huawei is incredibly exciting for me, and I look forward to playing an integral part of the company’s growth in the year ahead,” said Gal Gadot.

Before the Israeli actress came on board the Huawei team as its CEO, Gal Gadot was already working with Huawei to advertise the Huawei P9 last year, alongside another superhero actress Scarlett Johansson.

According to South China Morning Post, Huawei’s new tag line “Wow Way” was also shown at their flagship coming-out party in Las Vegas this week, where a video clip of Gal was played saying, “Remember, it’s pronounced Wow Way.” That’s about how much Wonder Woman-themed Huawei can get.

David Becker / Getty Images

The new Gal Gadot x Huawei Mate 10 Pro ad is set to air on television and other venues this February, in time with the launch of the new flagship phone in the US. Pre-orders begin as early as February 4, and retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, Newegg, and B&H will be offering the Huawei units beginning February 18.

Some of the features of the newest Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphone include a new Leica Dual Camera with SUMMILUX-H lenses, a large 4000-mAh battery, a 6-inch QHD+OLED Huawei FullView Display, and a sleek premium design made in partnership with Porsche.