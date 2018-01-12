Forget Milk Cartons, Prince George’s School Menu Is As Fancy As It Can Get

Prince William and Kate Middleton might have chosen Prince George’s school because of its philosophy on kindness, but Thomas’s Battersea also has an exceptional cafeteria menu with dishes like “authentic turkey tikka masala” and “plain rice cake with laughing cow cheese.”

The school rolls out its menu every three weeks consisting of “lighter lunches during the lighter days and more substantial meals when the days turn cold.” The aim is to “not only persuade pupils to eat but, more importantly, to enjoy a balanced diet whilst at school.” This is why the school places emphasis on “healthy cooking, full flavor, and presentation.”

Some of the meals Prince George gets to enjoy include:

Freshly Prepared Seabass Fillet with Aubergine

Apple and Courgette Sponge with a Vanilla Custard

Vegan Chestnut Mushroom and Pak Choi Stir-Fry

No-Alcohol Tiramisu

Moules Marinière with Cream, Garlic, and Parsley

Prince George’s school currently educates around 560 pupils. The school has a “be kind” policy and does not want to be known as a mere “exam factory.” It even discourages pupils to have best friends because it is better to have a “wide range” of good friends.

The 4-year-old used to attend the Westacre Montessori School when they were still living in Norfolk. His parents’ choice to transfer him to Thomas’s Battersea came as a surprise because many thought that he would attend his father and Uncle Harry’s former school, the Wetherby School.

Unbeknownst to many, Prince William was the first royal who attended a nursery, the Jane Mynors’ Montessori, outside the palace’s confines. The late Princess Diana, who once worked as a nursery school assistant, wanted her sons to grow up grounded. Many believe that her parenting style continues to influence the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Richard Pohle / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte recently had her first day at Willcocks Nursery School. The pregnant Kate proudly took pictures of her first-time student, which she wasn’t able to do with George because she was dealing with morning sickness. An insider told People that the 2-year-old’s chatty personality shined through.

“She’s very sweet and very confident — she’s always chatting away. [She] is so polite, but also fun and energetic… She has beautiful manners.”

As per the publication, Charlotte is already starting to speak some Spanish. Royal nanny Maria Turrion Borralo hails from Spain.