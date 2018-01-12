Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo Of One-Year-Old Son, Journey, And Her Lookalike Mother

Megan Fox shared a rare photo of her one-year-old son, Journey River. The 31-year-old actress is seen wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt, track pants, and carrying a baby blanket while holding Journey. She had on sunglasses with her dark tresses parted in the middle. Also in the image is Megan’s lookalike mother, Gloria. The Transformers star captioned the photo, “Clone wars.”

Megan Fox has two other sons with husband, Brian Austin Green — Noah Shannon Green, five, and Bodhi Ransom Green, three.

As Just Jared reports, Brian told reporters last August that he really wants to have a baby girl with Megan. He also has a 15-year-old son, Kassius, with ex-wife, Vanessa Marcil.

Megan and Brian have been married since 2010. They filed for divorce, but called it off after reconciling.

Pop Culture reports that Fox told Extra back in November that she’s thinking about having more kids. The 31-year-old star said none of the children she and Brian have had were planned and she can’t say for sure if she’s “done” having children. In her eyes, her body is “barely holding itself together,” joking that it’s “stitched” together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. The actress surmises that if she has another baby, her physique will “fall apart.” Her millions of fans would disagree.

Megan Fox also told Extra that Journey is “just very calm and kind,” but her other two sons are “wild beasts and they’re always fighting.”

Fox has scaled back her acting roles. Other than appearing on New Girl and the two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, she’s prioritizing her focus on family. Moreover, Megan has her own lingerie line with Frederick’s of Hollywood. Many photos on her Instagram account show the sexy star in several of the pieces being offered for sale. By looking at the impressive photos, it’s hard to see where Fox thinks her body is anywhere near falling apart!

Fox interviewed with Prestige Hong Kong in November and said she’d like to see the epidemic of misogyny end in Hollywood. The actress opened up by saying there are a lot of “very dark negative” things that happen on sets, between actors, and between actors and directors. She said it’s especially bad for actresses and all of the things they have to go through in the industry. Fox goes on to say that there’s a huge lack of morality and integrity in the film industry and it centers around “greed.” Megan Fox said if there’s a way she could change it, she would.