Major Update About The Undertaker’s Health Before ‘WrestleMania 34’

Since WrestleMania 33, the WWE Universe has been speculating about The Undertaker’s WWE future. To some, The Deadman leaving his hat and cloak in the ring was a clear indication of his retirement. However, a lot of fans believe that The Undertaker still has one more match left heading into WrestleMania 34. Over recent weeks, it’s becoming more and more clear that The Undertaker may have another match left in him.

With The Undertaker confirmed for the 25th anniversary of Raw, the rumor going around is he’ll be setting up his next match for the grandest stage of them all. It has also been reported that he was backstage during this week’s edition of SmackDown Live as well. Since the show was in Birmingham, the expectation is that The Undertaker was there to see Dr. James Andrews about his health and to determine if he can wrestle.

Recently, Bruce Pritchard was a guest on Busted Open Radio and revealed that The Undertaker looks to be in better physical condition than he has in a decade. It’s been confirmed that John Cena vs. The Undertaker will happen at WrestleMania 34, so his health must have improved enough for him to want another match in New Orleans. If he visited Dr. Andrews earlier this week, it seems he agreed on The Undertaker’s health.

‘If The Undertaker’s health has improved enough to wrestle a match, the only opponent for him is John Cena.’ WWE

John Cena vs. The Undertaker is a major attraction for the grandest stage of them all, but there is a debate about how to book such a massive match. On paper, it seems like a situation that John Cena should win. It could easily be The Deadman’s retirement match and Cena would likely go over just as Reigns did last year, but John Cena doesn’t gain anything from the victory. However, the WWE Universe would likely embrace Cena ending The Undertaker’s career more than they did last year after Roman Reigns beat The Deadman.

This could also be a situation where it doesn’t matter who gets the victory because the match is such a draw for WrestleMania 34 that both John Cena and The Undertaker will come out of the event better off. Raw’s 25th anniversary is less than two weeks away, so the WWE Universe won’t need to wait much longer to see if WWE officials are serious about pulling the trigger on the John Cena vs. The Undertaker dream match.