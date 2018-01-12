Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Reportedly Leading Separate Lives Because Of Brad Pitt

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up in September 2016, the 54-year-old actor’s ex-wife of five years Jennifer Aniston has been rumored to have been reunited with him. The Friends alum has been married to actor-screenwriter Justin Theroux, 46, for two years, but it said that their marriage has hit a snag. One of the reasons is her alleged recent reunion with Pitt, which hurled her relationship with Theroux into trouble.

An unidentified source recently told Life & Style Weekly that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are now “leading separate lives” after Jen reunited with Pitt. The insider said that the couple’s friends also believe that they are not going to make it as their marriage has been in trouble. They have not been spending time with each other because of their careers – Jen in Los Angeles, and her husband in New York. Now, it seems that the trouble in their marriage has been fueled by her reunion with the World War Z actor.

In Touch Weekly also reports that an insider said that Jennifer Aniston communicates with Pitt and has bonded with him like never before after their 2005 divorce. According to the source, Jen has been giving her ex-husband a shoulder to lean on following the latter’s break-up with Jolie, 42. The insider went on to say that they have helped each other of their own relationship troubles.

“The truth is that the marriage has been crumbling. It’s not make-or-break time for them and their marriage.”

Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce from Pitt citing irreconcilable differences, but there were heavy speculations that her ex-husband and Jolie cheated on her. Brangelina, as dubbed by the entertainment media previously revealed that they fell in love with each other on the set of their 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Although the actor only dated Angie shortly after his divorce with Jen, fans were still convinced that it’s the major reason of their break-up.

Jennifer Aniston, 48, spent the New Year’s Eve with her husband Justin in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. Life & Style Weekly’s source also added that Jen and Justin chose to spend their holiday with friends to avoid any “uncomfortable conversations.” The couple believes that it would still be more relaxed if they are with friends during their vacation.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been married since August 2015.