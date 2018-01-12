The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco never forgets to amaze her fans with her looks. Cuoco dazzled at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards as she flaunted her assets in the sparkly dress.

Back in 2016, Kaley Cuoco raised several eyebrows when she exposed her bare breast on Snapchat just for a dare. Soon after that, the Wedding Ringer actress openly talked about getting breast implants and how the decision of going under the knife has brought her no regrets.

Kaley Cuoco, who was previously in a relationship with Johnny Galecki for some time and got married to Ryan Sweeting, is currently involved with famous equestrian Karl Cook, and her Instagram feed shows that the actress is very happy with her current life. Karl accompanies the actress during the major award shows just like the recently held Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Big Bang Theory actress ditched her bra as she took center-stage. The 32-year-old Kaley sported the sparkly dress that glistened under the camera. She paired the look with sparkling rings on her right hand and the engagement ring on her left.

Apparently, this is not the first time that Kaley Cuoco chose to flaunt her assets during an award show. During the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Kaley made several onlookers drool in a show-stopping floor-length gown.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kaley was recently in the news because of the sweet proposal video made by her boyfriend, Karl Cook. Before proposing, Karl treated her to a candlelit dinner at their home, which he himself cooked. The video proposal is beautifully captured by Karl on her phone, which he later shared on their Instagram handle.

This will be Kaley’s second marriage. In 2013, she got married to Ryan Sweeting after few weeks of dating. But within two years, the married couple decided to end their relationship. Following that, Kaley revealed in an interview that she was ready to fall in love once again, but she was not going to make the same mistakes, which she did in her earlier relationships. Many fans even wondered if she would get back together with her ex-boyfriend and Big Bang Theory co-star, Johnny Galecki, but the actress chose to date Karl Cook.

As of now, it has not been revealed when Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook will get married.