Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star’s Labor Scoop Is False Alarm, Alleged Pregnancy Still Remains A Mystery

Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy has been a hot topic ever since the news first broke back in September. Despite her silence, recent scoops revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had been rushed to Cedars Sinai, starting rumors that she was already in labor. However, a new report confirmed that it was just a false alarm, and the quest of finding out the truth about Kylie’s pregnancy continues.

Although her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, has already confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her first child after months of speculations, Kylie Jenner has remained tight-lipped regarding her status. But one Twitter user posted a screenshot of two photos that seemingly started all the rumors that the 20-year-old TV personality Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, where Kourtney and Kardashian gave birth to their children.

Although there was no actual shot of Kylie Jenner at the hospital, someone claimed that a “friend’s friend’s sister” was on duty at the time when the reality star was allegedly admitted.

Even though the scoop was already impossible to believe, TMZ confirmed all the doubts that the whole Kylie Jenner labor news was fake. The site noted that a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis Scott denied the claims, stating that “Kylie isn’t due this month, and she hasn’t gone into premature labor.”

Although all updates led to Kylie Jenner being pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, the couple has never addressed anything about all the rumors. However, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul’s sudden silence on social media seemingly confirmed all speculations.

Kylie Jenner loved to flaunt her amazing figure on social media, wearing next-to-nothing ensembles. However, after reports revealed that she has a bun in the oven, she suddenly stopped posting sexy snaps of herself, instead, she shared photos of her from the chest up, wearing oversized clothing.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Meanwhile, a recent report claims that Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, wants to be part of the reality star’s journey with her first child. A Hollywood Life source shared that the 28-year-old rapper “wants to be in the delivery room with Kylie, supporting her as she gives birth to her baby.”