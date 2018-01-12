‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Returns With A Deadly Plan, Will She Finally Get Rid Of Quinn?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Quinn (Rena Sofer) should be afraid as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has a deadly plan in store for her in the weeks ahead. It’s been a while since Sheila has had any airtime, but that doesn’t mean she is gone for good, yet.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Eric (John McCook) believes that their trouble with Sheila is long gone. He thinks that she won’t bother them anymore and Quinn should stop fearing her return. However, Quinn realizes that the evil Sheila Carter could pop up anytime and turn their lives upside down.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that one of the biggest signs that Sheila’s return is coming is the state of Quinn and Eric’s marriage. They are back on track, and they are very happy together. It’s the perfect time for Sheila to come in and try to sway Eric away from Quinn yet again.

Eric and Quinn will soon learn that Sheila’s silence is worse than her constant pestering and meddling. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila’s return will stun Quinn and she won’t know how to fight back. Sheila has been using this time to plot against Quinn and try to come up with a way to get rid of her for good.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sheila probably hasn’t given up on the thought of being Eric Forrester’s wife. Sheila is a very determined person, so it is unlikely that she has forgotten about her end game.

In Sheila’s plot to win Eric back, she could have a deadly plan in store for Quinn. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila won’t be able to get rid of Quinn unless something tragic happens to her. Eric and Quinn’s relationship is too strong for her to poison them against each other.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Sheila may have realized that and reworked her plan. Many B&B fans believe that Sheila will come to the realization that to get rid of Quinn she will have to kill her.

As the Bold and the Beautiful fans are well aware, Sheila isn’t above killing someone if it helps her reach her goal. She might even believe that murdering Quinn would solve most of her problems. Sheila’s storyline is pretty much over unless they come up with another shady scheme for her to pull off. Perhaps, they will have one more Quinn versus Sheila showdown that could end up with one of them dying or going to jail.

Do you think Bold and the Beautiful is planning a deadly shocker for February sweeps?

