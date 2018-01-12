Megyn Kelly Is Reportedly Writing A Book About The Alleged Dirty Deeds Of Matt Lauer

American journalist Megyn Kelly currently works for NBC News, where Matt Lauer used to be a host for the network’s morning TV show Today. She only started working for the network in June 2017, but it seems that she knows a lot of things about the recently fired TV anchor. The latter was subsequently terminated by NBC following an unidentified employee’s detailed complaint about his sexual misconduct. Now, it looks like Kelly is gearing up for a tell-all book about his dirty works during his time with the network.

An unknown source recently spoke with Life & Style Weekly and said that Megyn Kelly has been planning to write a book that will divulge all details about Matt Lauer. It is said that she has enough information about her former colleague’s alleged sexual harassment and that would fill everything in the book that she is writing. According to the insider, she already has offers from different publishers and the tell-all story can earn her $10 million as soon as it’s published.

The source went on to say that Kelly has been getting emails from different women offering her to hear their own stories about Matt Lauer. The former corporate defense lawyer wants to write the book as a wake-up call to all men who have been sexually harassing women as well as to those people trying to protect them.

“The book will delve into Matt’s secret life at NBC, his dirty deeds and horrible antics with women. Megyn won’t hold back any details. She wants to put an end to decades of sweeping these secrets under the rug.”

Kelly has written a book in 2016 titled Settle for More and was reportedly paid by HarperCollins for millions of dollars. In the book, she claimed that she was a victim of sexual harassment by the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. According to Kelly, Ailes made sexual remarks about her whenever they talk and tried to kiss her several times during their meetings when she was still with Fox News. What happened to Matt Lauer has probably led her to speak once again, especially that she was also a victim of sexual abuse.

The insider also said that Kelly is thrilled about this project, especially that talking about sexual misconduct on air has catapulted Today into high ratings. She is reportedly not scared of pursuing Matt Lauer and has invited his victims to talk about it on her show.