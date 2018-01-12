‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Rose Leslie Admits She Hasn’t Started Planning Her Wedding To Kit Harington

Looks like Rose Leslie has her hands full lately, so much so that she hasn’t started arranging her nuptials to fiance Kit Harington. The former Game Of Thrones actress recently admitted that her hectic schedule has been keeping her away from planning for the big day.

In an interview with Town & Country magazine, the 30-year-old red-haired actress opened up about the progress of her wedding preparations. According to Leslie, she’s currently too busy to handle all the planning, adding that it’s almost impossible for her to start prepping soon.

Leslie, who played the role of Ygritte on Game Of Thrones, claimed that juggling her work schedule and wedding preparations is quite challenging, especially with all the things that need to be accomplished.

“I’m trying to fit in my wedding.”

She added that specific details of her upcoming nuptials to Harington are yet to be finalized, including the date, time, and location. The actress admitted that she hasn’t “tackled it” yet and that the number of tasks prior to the big day is simply overwhelming.

“I haven’t tackled it. There’s just too much to do.”

Currently, Leslie is busy filming the CBS legal drama The Good Fight, in which she plays lawyer Maia Rindell. In the same interview, the actress dished about her new character and described her as someone “tragic, torn, and vulnerable.”

Leslie also admitted that she loves playing “intricately damaged characters” like her first big break as Gwen on Downtown Abbey and Ygritte on Game Of Thrones.

Rose Leslie talks about her upcoming wedding to Kit Harington. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington confirmed their engagement in September last year. The celebrity couple made the announcement in a traditional way by posting it in their hometown U.K. newspaper, the Times.

Leslie and Harington started dating in 2012, after meeting on the set of Game Of Thrones. In May, the actor revealed that the show helped ignite his off-screen relationship with her former co-star. He also admitted that during their filming in Iceland, he fell more in love with the actress.

Kit Harington hopes to see all the cast members of ‘Game of Thrones’ on his wedding. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Meanwhile, with all the anticipation for the upcoming wedding, many are wondering if all the cast members of the hit HBO series will be in attendance during the big day.

Previously, Harington revealed that he wants all of his co-stars to be able to attend his wedding and even told the showrunners of the show to factor that into the filming schedule.