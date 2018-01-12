‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Causes Chabby Crisis, But Marci Miller Teases Chad & Abigail Are Soulmates

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the couple known as “Chabby” might face some difficulties. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will have a close moment. Abigail will walk in to see it, creating an awkward and tense situation. However, fans shouldn’t worry about the couple. Marci Miller explained rocky times are ahead, but they always find their way back to each other.

After Abigail faked her death, Chad and Gabi began a romance. Even though “Chabi” had fans, the majority of viewers wanted “Chabby” back together. When Ron Carlivati took over as head writer, one of the first things he did was reconcile Chad and Abigail. However, that doesn’t mean that what happened is forgotten.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail’s insecurities could resurface after she catches Chad and Gabi together. Despite the love triangle, the two women remained friends. However, there is still some resentment and insecurities. It wasn’t that long ago that Gabi struggled with Chad’s wedding due to her feelings. She loved him, but knew that he belonged with her best friend, Abigail.

During the Days Of Days event, Billy Flynn and Marci Miller were asked about the future of “Chabby.” Miller explained to She Knows that no relationship is without obstacles. She teased that Chad and Abigail would go through rocky times. However, she assured fans the couple would gravitate back to one another.

“…ultimately, it will always come back to Chad and Abigail together.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously revealed that Kate (Lauren Koslow) wanted to bring Gabi Chic to DiMera Enterprises. It was hinted that Chad and Gabi could be working closely again. Considering the history of the two characters, “Chabby” fans worried that this would cause trouble.

Ron Carlivati predicted that this would raise concerns. This is probably why Gabi’s negotiations mentioned not having to work with Chad DiMera. However, Chad is no longer in charge of the company. It is now being run by Tyler Christopher’s character, Stefan DiMera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest tease that there might be romantic tension ahead. Not only does Stefan have a crush on Abigail, but it is being used to thwart the new heir.

However, there is an additional component, creating a separate branch to the existing storyline. Abigail will walk in on Chad and Gabi “having a moment.” Even though the character seems more confident in herself and the marriage, she still has insecurities.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Chad might get jealous. Abigail is using lust as her power weapon against Stefan. Even though Chad agreed to the strategy, fans know that Chad doesn’t like it one bit. At the same time, Abigail’s old worries about “Chabi” will be brought back to the surface.

There is a chance of “Chabby” conflict as long as the characters remain in Salem. After all, it is a soap opera. However, Marci Miller made it clear that Chad and Abigail are soulmates. Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate they will always end back up in each other’s arms.