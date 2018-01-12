Anne Heche & James Tupper Call It Quits After 10 Years See What Went Wrong

Actress Anne Heche and actor James Tupper have called it quits after 10-years together.

What happened that caused these two to go their separate ways? According to a joint statement that the former couple gave to People magazine, it was simply that the “relationship grew apart.” They also shared that they have “enjoyed their time together and have many wonderful memories”

Heche and Tupper will continue to co-parent their two children together. They have two sons Atlas, 8, and Homer, 15. Although Homer is the actress’s child from her previous marriage to Coleman Laffoon, Tupper has been a part of his life since he was a little boy. The actor will remain a pivotal part of Homer’s life. The Brave actress has filed court papers seeking joint custody of the boys, which will include a very reasonable visitation schedule for both parents.

They were together for 10-years but the now exes were never married. Although Heche often referred to herself in interviews as being engaged, the former couple never officially got engaged either. He never put a ring on it.

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

Even though Anne Heche and James Tupper have ended their personal relationship, their professional relationship remains intact for now. She stars on the breakout hit NBC show The Brave. He will join her on the show for it’s two-part finale later this season. The former couple has also worked together on the TV shows Men In Trees, which is how they first met and the Syfy show Aftermath.

Along with working together on acting projects Tupper and Heche also started a charity campaign last fall to help the victims of Hurricane Maria. My Next Check has raised over $40,000 for the people of Puerto Rico. They will continue to work to raise money for the cause, which is close to both of their hearts.

Although Heche is active on social media, she rarely comments on her personal life. Tupper is not on social media at all.

I’ve never had a better time in my life. Each one surpises me more and more everyday. #AskAnneHeche #TheBrave https://t.co/KAk0F9sPvU — Anne Heche (@AnneHeche) October 9, 2017

Actor James Tupper and his girlfriend of 10-years actress Anne Heche have ended their relationship. He was previous married to author Katherine Mayfield. Before her marriage to Laffoon, Heche was in a serious relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres for three years.