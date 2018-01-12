The first battle has already been won, but the war is far from over in Vikings Season 5. Lagertha was undoubtedly victorious in “The Joke” thanks to a bold strategy and the help of the Sami. The Queen of Kattegat even came away with an unusual prize when she discovered that Heahmund was still alive and decided to save the warrior priest’s life. Not surprisingly, fans have started speculating that the two will have a friendship similar to Ragnar Lothbrok and the monk Athelstan.

Lagertha’s decision was certainly a welcome one for Jonathan Rhys Meyers fans who have been hoping that his character would survive until the end of Vikings Season 5. However, there is a possibility that the Queen of Kattegat has other plans for Heahmund that has nothing to do with sympathy for a Christian like her friend Athelstan. Will Lagertha use her new prisoner as a bargaining tool against Ivar the Boneless in Vikings Season 5, Episode 9?

The relationship between Ragnar Lothbrok and Athelstan was one of the most important aspects of the History series in the first three seasons. Lagertha herself had a close friendship with the young monk, who eventually became an important ally to the Norsemen. Some believe that the Queen of Kattegat had rescued Heahmund because he reminded her of Athelstan. However, the teaser for Vikings Season 5, Episode 9 suggests that things might turn out differently for the two.

Jonathan Hession / History

The promo for “A Simple Story” offers a brief glimpse at an exchange between Lagertha and Heahmund. The bishop states that the Queen of Kattegat might consider him an equal. However, she shoots him down with a wry smile. It is possible that Heahmund is trying to get on Lagertha’s good side but might have trouble since she could be planning to use him in the fight against Ivar the Boneless in Vikings Season 5, Episode 9.

It would be interesting to see how Lagertha and Heahmund will interact in “A Simple Story.” There is a possibility that the warrior bishop will play a large role in ensuring the Queen of Kattegat remains in power until the end of Vikings Season 5.

Will Heahmund work with Lagertha to defeat Ivar the Boneless and Harald Finehair? Vikings Season 5, Episode 9 will air on History on January 17.