Universal Parks And Resorts Hands Out $1,000 Bonus To Team Members For A Successful 2017

For those who worked for Universal Parks and Resorts, it certainly now seems as if 2017 was a success for more than just the company itself. For those who were team members of the Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in 2017, many of you will be receiving a $1,000 bonus from the executives of the company. Making this whole thing even more important is that they are thanking the hard workers in the parks and resorts and not making it about them.

That’s right, these bonuses are going straight to the frontline and non-executive employees in a show of the company’s appreciation.

As posted on the open and public website for Universal Orlando Team Members, a memo was sent out by Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams on Wednesday. This memo specifically stated that these bonuses are a big “thank you” for all of the time, effort, and hard work that was put into their jobs over the past year.

As a matter of fact, the $1,000 bonuses will go to all employees of NBCUniversal, Spectator, and Comcast, but some specifications do need to be met. These criteria are simply in place to make sure that all of the right people get the recognition they deserve for everything done in 2017.

Danny Cox

For those wondering, here are the requirements for the bonus:

Must have been an employee as of Dec. 31, 2017

Staff – United States full-time or part-time employee

Non-Staff – United States employees who had at least 1,560 hours paid with NBCUniversal during the 2017 year. For those at Universal Studios Hollywood, those listed as “Non-Staff” are classified as employees who are hourly or variably schedule Team Members.

The $1,000 bonus is scheduled to be paid out on Jan. 26, 2018, to all U.S. employees meeting the requirements listed above.

The memo did state that International Team Members for Comcast and NBCUniversal are eligible and the company wants to include them. They are first consulting with local country work councils before they can make any kind of bonus payment.

Comcast NBC Universal is giving more than one hundred thousand employees a $1,000 Christmas bonus, will spend spend $50 billion over the next five years on news of GOP tax cut pic.twitter.com/qVV240C7FH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 20, 2017

Universal is giving all of us a $1k bonus and suddenly I’m never quitting — sierah (@sierahelizabeth) January 10, 2018

Universal is giving its employees a $1000 bonus this month. Like everyone. LIKE I’M GETTING $1000 DEPOSITED IN MY BANK — Ri???? (@TheRiane) January 10, 2018

Universal Parks and Resorts is growing every single year and it is obvious just by the advancements coming to its location in Orlando. It has truly become a fantastic vacation destination and has so much to offer to all of its guests. Now, it is making sure that their employees know just how appreciated they truly are, and this $1,000 bonus is a great way of accomplishing that feat.